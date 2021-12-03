Women shoved to the ground, punched during 3 separate Lakeview robberies within 30 minutes

Three women were attacked — two had their property stolen — in under 30 minutes Thursday evening all within a mile of each other, according to Chicago police.

The first attack started at 5:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Southport Avenue when a 25-year-old woman was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground, police said. The person took her property before running away, police said. The woman declined medical attention at the scene.

Less than 15 minutes later, a 68-year-old woman was walking west in the 1300 block of West School Street when someone also approached her from behind and grabbed her handbag, police said.

She struggled with the robber, but he punched her in the face then ran southbound on Southport, police said. The woman also declined medical attention at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was in the 1300 block of West Grace Street when two males tried to take her phone, police said. They later fled to an alley. The woman declined medical attention.

Police did not give a description of the robbers and when asked if the attacks were related, Chicago police spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli said detectives were still investigating.

No arrests have been made.

