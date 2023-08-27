Women will soon be the equal of men at chess – if they are allowed to

Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, competes against Medina Warda Aulia at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Roman Ismayilov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

I am bad at chess but I don’t for one second think that’s because I have two X chromosomes. And yet this argument seems to underpin support for the chess federation’s ban, last week, on trans women entering all-female chess tournaments.

Trans women are not women. Where that distinction counts, as it does in most sport, this is particularly important.

But chess? Here I take a different view. Women’s chess evolved so that women could play without mockery and sexual aggression, all of which have marred top-level chess.

Being the only woman in a room packed full of men, facing an opponent who clearly resents and objectifies you at the same time, psyches a lot of women out. In sex-blinded chess tests, girls perform just as well as boys.

In the minds of those who support the ban it is needed not to protect women-only spaces but because women – bereft of that wonder drug testosterone – are simply less good at spatial reasoning. Sorry ladies, not only do you lack the physical strength, you lack the cognitive muscle too.

A range of thoughtful neuroscientific studies show these ideas to be rooted in little more than sexism – Brain Gender by Melissa Hines, a Cambridge professor, or Brain Storm by Rebecca Jordan-Young, of Columbia, do this rigorously.

Given that the myriad barriers – technical and psychological – facing women doing anything considered typically male have only just come down, it seems a bit soon to declare that poorer performance at, and lower participation in, chess, aren’t a matter of social conditioning. Perhaps these people prefer to think that women are simply not cut out for competitiveness and logical thinking – but this isn’t science, it’s just sexism, and it’s as old as the stars.

