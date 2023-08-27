Women will soon be the equal of men at chess – if they are allowed to

Zoe Strimpel
Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, competes against Medina Warda Aulia at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan
Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, competes against Medina Warda Aulia at the FIDE World Chess Cup 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan - Roman Ismayilov/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

I am bad at chess but I don’t for one second think that’s because I have two X chromosomes. And yet this argument seems to underpin support for the chess federation’s ban, last week, on trans women entering all-female chess tournaments.

Trans women are not women. Where that distinction counts, as it does in most sport, this is particularly important.

But chess? Here I take a different view. Women’s chess evolved so that women could play without mockery and sexual aggression, all of which have marred top-level chess.

Being the only woman in a room packed full of men, facing an opponent who clearly resents and objectifies you at the same time, psyches a lot of women out. In sex-blinded chess tests, girls perform just as well as boys.

In the minds of those who support the ban it is needed not to protect women-only spaces but because women – bereft of that wonder drug testosterone – are simply less good at spatial reasoning. Sorry ladies, not only do you lack the physical strength, you lack the cognitive muscle too.

A range of thoughtful neuroscientific studies show these ideas to be rooted in little more than sexism – Brain Gender by Melissa Hines, a Cambridge professor, or Brain Storm by Rebecca Jordan-Young, of Columbia, do this rigorously.

Given that the myriad barriers – technical and psychological – facing women doing anything considered typically male have only just come down, it seems a bit soon to declare that poorer performance at, and lower participation in, chess, aren’t a matter of social conditioning. Perhaps these people prefer to think that women are simply not cut out for competitiveness and logical thinking – but this isn’t science, it’s just sexism, and it’s as old as the stars.

