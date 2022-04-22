Women spend a month stealing donations from Goodwill drop boxes, police say

Two women spent an entire month making trips to a Goodwill donations boxes in Memphis, but they weren’t there to drop off money, according to police.

Police said that the women, instead, repeatedly took everything from the Goodwill donation drop boxes. One of those boxes was on Highway 64, the other on Whitten Rd.

The two women went to the boxes several times between February 17 and March 18, according to police.

They drove a silver Chevy minivan with the Mississippi tag DAI1163, a Chevy truck with the Tennessee tag 157VSS, a two-door Dodge with the tag 6W36X2 and a small Chevy SUV with unknown tags, police said.

On each occasion, according to Memphis Police, the women took everything from the boxes, loaded them into their vehicles and took off.

If you have any idea who these women are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to their arrests could be worth up to $2,000.

