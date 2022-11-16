Women steal $1K in clothes from True Religion, pepper sprays employee, MPD says

Two women are on the run after they allegedly stole more than $1,000 in clothes from a True Religion store earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded Monday to a felony shoplifting call at the store on North Germantown Parkway, police said.

An employee was pepper-sprayed and physically assaulted after trying to stop the women, police said. They shoplifters left the store with the merchandise after the encounter.

The women have been identified by their Facebook pages under the names Deyoncee Dee and Dayisha De’yonce. Police said that they believe the women are between 18-25 years old.

Anyone with information about the shoplifters’ whereabouts are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

