Women suspected of stealing jewelry, Halloween police costume from Cigmart in Apple Valley

Two Victorville women are suspected of entering Cigmart in Apple Valley and stealing boxes of jewelry, police said.

Two Victorville women are suspected of entering Cigmart in Apple Valley and stealing boxes of jewelry, police said.

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials reported that at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct, 22, deputies were dispatched to a theft at Cigmart, located at 21620 Bear Valley Road and near Stater Bros.

Deputy Montanez responded and discovered that two women entered the business, took boxes of jewelry and left without paying for them, authorities reported.

Deputies Loup and Montanez conducted a follow-up on the case and identified the suspects as Rocksan Nunez, 27, and Alexis Renita Allen, 30, both of Victorville, sheriff’s officials said.

Nunez arrested

At around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Deputy Loup and Apple Valley detectives contacted Nunez at a residence in the 17400 block of Sequoia Street in Hesperia.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Nunez was found to have some of the alleged stolen property, which was recovered and returned to the business, police said.

Nunez was arrested on suspicion of theft and an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, sheriff’s officials stated.

Nunez remains at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, with bail set at $80,000. She is ineligible for bail for a suspected parole violation, sheriff’s booking records show.

Two Victorville women are suspected of entering Cigmart in Apple Valley and stealing boxes of jewelry, police said.

Allen arrested

At about 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 25, Deputy Loup and detectives contacted Allen at her residence in the 11700 block of Alana Way in Victorville.

Allen was found in possession of allegedly stolen property from the smoke shop and was arrested. This property was also recovered and returned to the business, police stated.

Sheriff's photos show recovered Cig Mart items. Additionally, boxes of contact lenses and Spirit Halloween merchandise, including a child-sized Deluxe Police Officer costume and a pair of lightweight metal handcuffs.

Allen was transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto, where she later posted bail.

On Friday, the Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed charges for suspected commercial burglary and grand theft on both suspects.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Loup with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Women suspected of stealing jewelry from Cigmart in Apple Valley