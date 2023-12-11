Women trying to sell iPhone robbed by armed teens

Police are searching for two teenagers wanted for an armed robbery.

The crime happened at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 in the 300 block of W. Crosier Avenue in Akron, WOIO reported.

Two female victims told police they had arranged to meet a buyer interested in an iPhone they were selling, the station reported. When they arrived, the two suspects who were both armed with handguns approached them and took the phone.

The suspects, described as being 15 to 17 years old, fled the area on foot, WJW reported. Police say one of the suspects was wearing all black and the other was wearing an orange jacket at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.



