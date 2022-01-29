Women in Uruguay protest over gang rape
Thousands of women took the streets of the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Friday, to protest against a rape case that has shocked the country. (Jan. 29)
Thousands of women took the streets of the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo on Friday, to protest against a rape case that has shocked the country. (Jan. 29)
She was so convinced she wasn't pregnant, she filmed herself taking a test to send to her friends — and things took a shocking turn...
Halle Bailey is giving us body goals in her latest bikini pic.
The parents said that by not informing them of the video, the school prevented them from "being able to parent" and protect their child, who is Black.
Damon Arnette was released by the Chiefs after an arrest in Las Vegas
The restaurant opened in 2017.
Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man suspected of shooting at a woman after she accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store Wednesday.
This will churn your life upside down.
The twin brother and sister said everything without saying a word.
The U.S. government is warning Americans to avoid a hospital at a Mexican beach destination, following years of complaints that the facility preyed on Americans by overcharging, bullying them and refusing to release medical records. More than 100,000 U.S. tourists arrive to Los Cabos at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula each month, drawn my its beaches and dramatic desert landscape. It appears they are not only a boon to the hotels and restaurants of twin towns Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, but also St. Luke's Hospital in Cabo San Lucas.
This TikToker cracked an egg at the bottom of the ocean, and viewers couldn’t believe what happened next!
Kim Kardashian deleted and reposted her bikini pics after fans called her out over a photoshop fail.
The actress welcomed Jackson in 2012 and August in 2015
'Shark Tank' investors Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary invested in the Banana Loca kitchen gadget in the ABC show's season 13. After a TikTok went viral with the device, 'Shark Tank' fans voiced their thoughts about whether or not it was a good investment.
“This is not going to end well, in my mind."
The singer is clearly ready for her "Saturday Nigh Live" performance this weekend.
It’s like shapewear, but better.
Not gonna lie, even I learned some of these today.View Entire Post ›
More than five years after a North Carolina mother and her then-1-year-old daughter vanished, they were found safe just 20 miles away from home. Amber Renaye Weber, then 21, and daughter Miracle Smith were found at a home in Bunnlevel, N.C., Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals announced. Weber and Smith were last seen on Dec. 4, 2016, in Fayetteville and reported missing several weeks later on Jan. 31. ...
"Oooh. Taking a shot at fiction, I see," one Twitter critic wrote of the former Trump White House counselor.
Olivia Munn welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on Nov. 24, while Golding welcomed his daughter Lyla in March