Women used fake IDs to cash more than $17K in fake income tax checks, police say

Southaven Police are searching for three women they say used fake identification to cash fake income tax checks.

According to police, the woman went to Community Choice, a payday loan and check-cashing business, and used fake identification to cash fraudulent federal income tax checks.

The crimes happened on Feb. 22 and March 8.

The amount of cash the women got away with totaled $17,877.30, police said.

The females in the photos came into the Community Choice on the dates of February 22, 2022, and March 8th, 2022, and presented Fraudulent ID Cards. The suspects cashed federal income tax checks that were fraudulent as well totaling the amount of $17,877.30 dollars. pic.twitter.com/LBJSgjUvC6 — Southaven Police Department (@PoliceSouthaven) June 2, 2022

If you can help identify these suspects, please call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

