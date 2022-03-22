🌱 Women Veterans Week + Man Found Dead In Laurel + Aerial Silks

Happy Wednesday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started. Here's what's going on today in town.

Prince George's County has about 10,000 women who are military veterans. In honor of these women, the county recently announced its first-ever Women Veterans Week that is set from March 21-25. (The Washington Informer) A revolving loan fund benefiting Maryland child-care providers could be created within the state budget if the legislation moves forward. Senate Bill 0919 would establish the interest-free loan fund with an initial state investment of $30 million. The goal of the bill is to bring stability to the childcare industry. (The Southern Maryland Chronicle) A 22-year-old resident of Silver Spring was found dead in Laurel on Monday. His name was Osman Hussam Osman. He was reported missing earlier this month. City of Laurel police are investigating his death. Montgomery County Police said that no foul play is suspected. (BethesdaMagazine.com)

Fresh Talk: Righting The Balance: Photographic Power (online event) —For nearly two centuries, women have been leaders, inventors and innovators within the field of photography. Inspired by NMWA’s recent acquisition of vintage photographs by U.K.-based artists, this Fresh Talk presents a new view of photography through the lens of some of the U.K.’s most exciting photo scholars and curators. Each guest works passionately to recover and underscore the creative power of women and nonbinary artists working in this vital medium. Enjoy a conversation with Dr. Del Barrett, chair and founder of Hundred Heroines; photographic artist and curator Bindi Vora; Shoair Mavlian, Director of Photoworks; and Renée Mussai, senior curator and head of archive and research at Autograph. They are working toward gender parity in the art world. This program is available for free to the public. (2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Swahili Live Wednesdays | AfroHouse & AfroBeats: After Work Social— The after work social takes place at Swahili Village - The Consulate DC. Enjoy amazing food, VIP Bottle Packages and Great Music Vibes. Celebrate life! Must be 21+ to attend. IDs required. (5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

New African Film Festival at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring —Now in its 18th year, the New African Film Festival (NAFF), presented by AFI and Africa World Now Project, brings the vibrancy of African filmmaking from all corners of the continent and across the diaspora to the D.C. area. (5:15 p.m.)

" Sabina: Tortured For Christ the Nazi Years" — This is the true story of Sabina Wurmbrand who risked her life to show Christ’s love to her enemies during the Nazi Years. We will show the movie in our sanctuary at FBC Savage. All are welcome. Please contact our church office for more details: email:fbcsmd1@gmail.com or phone:301-725-3944. (6:00 p.m.)

Photo Lab for Kids: Fun Family Portraits in Columbia —Kids will learn how to take fun family portraits using iPad. Recommended for families and kids ages 8–12. (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.)

Kids and Youth Aerial Silks Intro in Takoma Park (6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.)

Tanorria Askew Talk & Demo in Partnership with Roots for Life at Bold Fork Books in NW D.C. —In Staples + 5, Tanorria Askew, a private chef and former MasterChef contestant, was inspired by the tradition of cooking she learned from her grandparents: make the most of what you have. She focuses on making something magical and delicious from simple, accessible pantry ingredients and during the event she will show us just how she does this. We will have samples to share! This event will be presented in partnership with Roots for Life, a local grassroots volunteer organization committed to educating and empowering communities to thrive by eradicating food deserts and food insecurity. (7:00 p.m.)

Chilltown Comedy DC Show, Comics from Comedy Central + DC Improv! —We've got a wonderful weekly Wednesday comedy show at Cloak & Dagger in NW DC! Enjoy this comedy event with folks from DC Improv, Comedy Central, and rising stars and also dancing after 10! (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass: Passion2Published —Attend this event in Silver Spring to learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help you be a published author. (7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.)

Prince George’s County Police: This past weekend, we had a wonderful, open, and honest dialogue with the youth of Prince George’s County moderated by @djricothenoisemaker. The discussion was held @notaboutmeministry. (Instagram)

PGCPS: B oys and Girls Club of Greater Washington is at Port Towns Elementary today announcing a new virtual after school program, "Clubhouse @ Your House!" (Instagram)

Laurel Police Department: Thanks to the kindness of you all, for the generous donations of socks from our sock drive! We were able to donate socks and COVID tests to The Hope House here in Laurel. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Make sure your 4th graders who love to write know about this essay contest sponsored by the Maryland Municipal League. The topic is "If I were Mayor". The theme is the Soul of Maryland (meaning the energy and enthusiasm of our state). (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *Save The Date* T he Redistricting and Ward Boundary Advisory Committee deciding which Ward you will vote in has another meeting set for March 30 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. You can listen in, or sign up to speak and have your say. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Now that the State of Emergency for the pandemic has been lifted, s ome of the Mayor and City Council meetings will be held in person. We hope you'll join us in the Council Chambers at 8103 Sandy Spring Road in Laurel beginning March 28. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: *Photo Contest News* Maryland Day in March 25. The Laurel Patch has a contest going on to showcase the best photos representing pride in our state. (Facebook)

Associate Commissioner, Consumer Education & Advocacy Joy Hatchette, Maryland Insurance Administration: "Contestable period" What does it mean? Watch this video for the definition. #WordOfTheDay (Nextdoor)

Maryland Office of People's Counsel, Director of Consumer Services, Brandi Nieland, State of Maryland: Get ready for spring with these quick energy savings tips. (Nextdoor)

Consumer Protection Division, Mediation Unit Director Karen Straughn, State of Maryland: Consumer Advisory: Protecting Yourself Against Mobile Payment App Scams (Nextdoor)

Public Information, Bowie Police Department: *SCAM ALERT* Did you know? Police impersonation scams are nothing new; If you get a call from someone claiming to be an Officer with a law enforcement agency and they ask for money, hang up! This is a scam. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Villages at Wellington: A lady with a baby keeps coming to my door and asking for rides or money. Have anyone else been having this issue? She does not seem mentally stable. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Russett: I need a plumber for a leak that may involve concrete to be torn up. All I know is the county is saying it’s on my side. Any recommendations? (Nextdoor)

Corporal Kurt Schnitzenbaumer, Prince George's County Police Department: 2022 PAL Summer Programs NOW OPEN for Registration! Minus the Summer Tennis Program, all other 2022 PAL Summer Programs are now open for registration. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Arbory: I am a single mom to two little girls and the owner of the home I’ve been renting from for a few years now has decided to sell. Do any of you know of anyone that has a three-bedroom townhouse for rent in Laurel? (Nextdoor)

