Women wanted for stealing $3K in hair extensions from Memphis beauty store, police say

Three women are wanted after about $3,200 in hair extensions was stolen from a Memphis beauty store, police said.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded Sunday afternoon to a shoplifting call at Beauty Nation on Jackson Avenue and found that two women went inside the store, walked behind the counter and stole the hair extensions. A third woman was waiting at the store’s door, police said.

Police said all three suspects left in a dark-colored compact SUV.

Here are the descriptions of the suspects by police:

A woman with blonde hair who was wearing a surgical mask, a skull cap with the words CHEETOS on it, a pink and white tie-dye pullover sweatshirt black pants and black shoes;

A woman with black hair who was wearing a white coat with a Tommy Hilfiger logo on it, white pants and red boots;

And a woman with long black braids who was wearing a surgical mask, an orange Nike long-sleeved shirt, black Calvin Klein pants and black slides.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

