Women warn Fulham LTN forces them to walk streets alone at night

Tabitha Willett is also very worried about having to walk in the dark - Dave Benett/Getty

Female Uber passengers have warned a council that they are being forced to walk home alone at night because their drivers will not enter a controversial low traffic neighbourhood (LTN).

The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham set up an LTN near Wandsworth Bridge Road in the west of the capital a year ago.

The South Fulham LTN means that “out of borough” motorists risk fines if they ignore no entry signs that close roads to through traffic.

While black cabs and local minicabs are exempt from paying to enter the LTN, Uber drivers risk hefty fines for doing so.

Hillary Cannon, the owner of Barrefly, a fitness studio on New Kings Road, has written to the Labour-run authority complaining its latest LTN is risking the safety of “young women”, some of whom are having to walk alone through Fulham’s streets late at night after being dropped off on boundary roads.

Explaining how one 22-year-old woman had a 15-minute walk home at 3am while the Met Police was hunting a local sex attacker, she wrote: “I felt a very real sense of horror wash over me… This [LTN] scheme appears to have created a perfect hunting ground for him and others like him.”

Hillary Cannon is concerned about the impact of the Fulham LTN on young women at night - Jeff Gilbert/Jeff Gilbert

She added that the LTN has “not only imperilled the future of local businesses and worsened pollution for residents on arterial roads … it is now posing a very real danger to the young women of our community”.

Tabitha Willett, the 32-year-old Made in Chelsea star who visits a private members’ club and relatives in the South Fulham LTN, said she had either been forced to walk in the dark to meet a minicab or been dropped off on boundary roads by drivers who want to avoid getting a fine.

“My club is inside the South Fulham LTN,” she said. “But, many Uber drivers refuse to drive in which means we have to walk in the dark and the rain. It’s a huge inconvenience. I blame the council for introducing the LTN.”

A cyclist passes through a low traffic neighbourhood barrier - Carl Court/Getty

A council spokesman said it “is more than three years” since it first offered Uber “free access through the cameras to allow residents to be picked up and dropped off at their homes” when it introduced a previous LTN in Fulham.

“Uber has said there are data protection issues which prevent them sharing the number plates of their drivers,” he continued. “We are confident these can be resolved but we need Uber to agree to meet us at a technical level, which they have so far not done. We are still pressing for this to happen.”

An Uber spokeswoman said: “At Uber we know we have a responsibility to help ensure that everyone gets home safely.

“We are aware of these concerns and continue to be in conversation with Hammersmith and Fulham Council to try and find a workable solution for both drivers and local residents.”

