The women went to rehab together. Now a Warminster mom is dead and her friend is going to prison

A Philadelphia woman will spend up to six years in prison for providing the drugs that caused the death of her friend in Warminster almost four years ago.

On Monday, Margaret Beringer, 51, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison for getting drugs for Danyelle Kanavel, who overdosed in May 2018.

"I'm really sorry," Beringer said. "Sorry is not enough. Sorry can't bring her back."

Beringer, who was charged about two years after Kanavel's death, pleaded guilty to drug delivery resulting in death, which is a felony, as well as a misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter, in September. Her sentencing was deferred until Monday.

The cause of death for Kanavel, 34, was intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin and Benadryl, charging documents state.

Warminster police said Beringer picked up drugs at Kanavel's request on May 31, 2018 and dropped them off at her home in the 1200 block of Benn Lane.

Beringer charged: Woman faces trial in Warminster drug death

Beringer pleads guilty: Philadelphia woman admits providing drugs that killed Warminster woman

For subscribers: Central Bucks board member: District reported choir director accused of groping boys in 2016. He remained at CB West until 2021

Kanavel, who Beringer had known and had gone to rehabilitation with years prior, was "dope sick," when she asked for the drugs.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas Gannon said Kanavel gave Beringer some pills and some money for the drugs. Beringer dropped the drugs off while Kanavel was with her child, who was 6 or 7 months old at the time.

Beringer said Kanavel took the drugs, and her demeanor changed in the short time Beringer was there to drop the drugs off.

Kanavel was later found unresponsive with a needle in her neck, charging documents state. Investigators tested the bags of suspected drugs and found they contained heroin and fentanyl, according to authorities.

Beringer said in court that every day she thought about Kanavel and her young child. She said she wishes she could have traded places with Kanavel.

Story continues

"I wish I had magic powers to do that," she said.

Beringer said she wishes to honor Kanavel by continuing to get better, and help spread awareness of overdoses. She has been in rehabilitation since October, and staff members of the facility testified Monday that she has been doing well.

Her attorneys pushed for a lesser sentence, adding that they believed the drug delivery resulting in death offense and its possible sentences were meant to target drug dealers who are making a profit from the drugs.

"That is not Margaret Beringer," Christine Crager, Beringer's public defender said.

Gannon argued while he recognized she was not a typical "drug dealer," in this instance she did deal drugs. He noted this was not an instance of two addicts sharing drugs.

Members of Kanavel's family were unable to make it to Monday's sentencing, however, they did submit letters to Judge Raymond McHugh asking for the maximum sentence, according to the judge.

McHugh sentenced Beringer to one year less than the standard mitigated sentence.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Philly woman sentenced to prison for Warminster drug death