These women were abused by their violin teacher. Decades later, they're speaking out — again — after his death

WARNING: This article contains graphic content and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.

Women who were sexually abused by their violin teacher over more than two decades in Chatham are speaking out, once again, after he died in November.

Two of Eric Trachy's former students spoke with Windsor Morning's Amy Dodge about his death.

LISTEN: Violin teacher victims reflect

"When I first found out, quite honestly, I cried," one woman told CBC News.

"And then I had to stand back and look at why I was crying. I think it was just a whole mixed bag of, once again, the unknown and everything being brought to the forefront and everything kind of happening at once.

"You know, feelings of anger, feelings of relief, feelings of sadness ... It was not something that made me happy."

CBC is not naming the victims because their identities are covered by a publication ban. CBC News confirmed Trachy died in November.

Trachy was sentenced on 28 charges to eight months behind bars, though he served only weeks.

Multiple students had previously testified in court that Trachy touched their breasts, had them remove their blouses and bras and play with their breasts exposed.

The women told CBC News that Trachy's death reopened wounds.

"He never seemed to really acknowledge that perhaps what he did was wrong — at least I didn't feel he did," one woman said.

"I just wish there could have been, I suppose, more resolution. I would have liked a different ending, I guess, but the whole thing is really sad."

For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services via this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.