Women in New York giving birth alone may be facing their 'worst nightmare'

Adrienne Stortz is due with her second child next month. Because of new policies at some New York City hospitals, her husband and doula will not be able to be with her when she gives birth. (Christian Ryther / For The Times)

Heidi Schreck spent a long time trying to get pregnant — "a very, very long time," she says.

After years of frustration and multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization, she and her husband, who both work in the theater and put off having kids while they were establishing their careers, found out last year they were going to have identical twins. Since Schreck is in her 40s and the babies share a placenta, the pregnancy is considered high-risk. But she was lucky enough to avoid most of the numerous potential complications.

Then came the coronavirus.

“We managed to make it through all of those phases only to confront this very unexpected thing at the end,” says the playwright and actress, now 32 weeks pregnant, by phone from her home in Brooklyn. “The pandemic.”

This week, Schreck, who is scheduled to deliver via C-section in late April, was one of thousands of pregnant women in New York City who learned they would have to give birth without anyone in attendance: no partner, no doula, no family member.

In quick succession this week, two of the city’s leading hospital systems announced stringent new policies barring visitors of any kind to its labor and postpartum units. The policies have been enacted in an effort to stop transmission of the disease and slow the surge of COVID-19 patients overwhelming the city’s hospitals.

New York Presbyterian was the first hospital system to announce such restrictions. “We understand that this will be difficult for our patients and their loved ones, but we believe this is a necessary step to protect patient safety,” it said in a statement Sunday.

A day later, Mount Sinai Health System announced similar measures, which it said were “critical to ensure that we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19."

“We do not take this decision lightly, but these are unprecedented times that require unprecedented steps to protect our patients, their families and their new babies," it said.

In the largest city in the country — and what has now become the epicenter of the global pandemic — many people will have to deliver alone, a practice that will not only mean parents will miss out on witnessing their child’s birth but, more urgently, may put laboring patients at more risk and place additional pressure on nurses and doctors already stretched thin.

The announcements have been met with resistance from childbirth professionals and expectant parents in the city. A petition urging the hospitals to reconsider the ban has drawn half a million signatures as of Thursday morning.

What is at stake for these families is not necessarily the loss of the picture-perfect shared birth. Evidence shows that continuous support throughout labor and the initial postpartum period, whether from a doula or a family member, reduces the risk of complications such as C-sections. The maternal mortality rate in the United States has sharply increased over the last two decades and is the highest of any country in the developed world. It is particularly high for women of color.

“This is about safety. It is about reducing collective trauma in an already traumatic time,” said Jessica Pournaras, a New York City doula who drafted the petition, which cites guidelines from the World Health Organization and New York State Department of Health emphasizing the importance of support throughout birth.

According to Stephanie Schiavenato, a doula in New York who has several clients due in the next month, the policy may be counterproductive, leading to complications that result in longer hospital stays and more re-admissions. It is also likely to place additional burdens on doctors, midwives and nursing staff by asking them to do things doulas and partners often do, such as “wiping a sweaty brow or catching vomit" or "holding a leg during the pushing process,” Pournaras says.

Doulas in New York are sympathetic to the plight faced by hospitals and have worked with their clients to come up with creative solutions in a time of crisis, figuring out how to provide support via FaceTime or Zoom, for example. They are helping their clients understand how to make informed consent in case of medical interventions and urging them to make use of the call button.

But even with these inventive backup plans, some women are racked with anxiety at the thought of having no one present during labor and the vulnerable days post-delivery.