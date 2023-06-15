Women's Center of Mercer County project receives ARP funds

Jun. 15—PRINCETON — Efforts to give Mercer County's victims of domestic violence a place where they can go received a boost this week thanks to an American Rescue Plan grant from the Mercer County Commission.

The Women's Center of Mercer County project was presented a $100,000 grant Tuesday during a regular meeting of the county commission. Kathy Rahall, the center's president, accepted the check. Fundraising is continuing.

"It's going set in the account until we raise more funds to get the house under roof," Rahall said after the presentation.

The goal is to create a new shelter in the Bluefield area.

"It's for a domestic violence shelter in Mercer County," she said about the grant. "It's a short-stay shelter. It's for women and children, and we're going to have it for pets, too. It's for women who need to get away from the situation."

Women seeking shelter will go through local hospitals and local law enforcement agencies to be placed at the new shelter once it's opened, Rahall said.

The children and women driven from their homes by domestic violence now have to be transported to shelters in neighboring counties.

"McDowell County and Raleigh County, but as far as I'm aware of, Raleigh County is always full," Rahall said. "They've never taken anybody from Mercer County."

Besides giving women and children a more convenient place to go when domestic violence strikes, another goal is to make it a welcoming place where they can feel safe.

"It is five bedrooms, five baths and it's a shared living quarters," Rahall said when describing the plans. "Like I said, we're hoping to make it more like a bed and breakfast, very inviting to the families. It's in Bluefield, but it's for the whole of Mercer County."

Fundraising efforts for the new domestic violence shelter are continuing. Anyone interested in contributing can contact Rahall at 304-922-1504.

