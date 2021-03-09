Women's Day: Protesters clash with police in Mexico

·2 min read

Police and activists have clashed in Mexico City at a march to mark International Women's Day.

Officers forced back protesters with tear gas and riot shields in the capital's main square, the Zocalo.

Protesters were calling for the government to address the country's poor record on the murder of women, often referred to as femicide, and gender-based violence.

Government figures suggest at least 939 women were victims of femicide in 2020.

Thousands of women, some with their daughters, attended the march in the Mexican capital on Monday.

One girl was seen carrying a sign reading "They haven't killed me, but I live in fear".

At one point, some members of the crowd managed to pull down some of the large metal fencing around the National Plaza using hammers and wooden poles.

People try to take down the fences placed outside the National Palace
Some protesters tried to break through a metal barrier that had been erected ahead of the march
A person carries a burning mannequin during a protest in Mexico City
Protesters called for action on the country's poor record on the murder of women

Authorities erected the barrier ahead of the march. It was then covered in the names of femicide victims by women's groups.

Some riot officers used their shields to block the protesters from entering the National Plaza area. Local paper El Universal said demonstrators set fire to the shields of some of the police officers, "but the flames were extinguished".

Police used tear gas and batons to help disperse the crowd.

At least 15 officers and four members of the public were injured, according to local media.

Women try to take down the fences placed outside the National Palace
Thousands of women attended the march in Mexico City

There are reports of police detaining both journalists and those in the crowd.

Clashes between women's rights campaigners and police are becoming more common in Mexico City as activists say it is the only way the government will pay attention to them.

They have accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of ignoring the problem of violence against women. Last year, Mr Mr López Obrador claimed the issue of femicides had been "manipulated" by critics of his administration.

Last November, there was outrage across the country after police in the beach resort of Cancún fired shots during a protest against the killing of women.

Two people were injured by bullets and two more protesters were also hurt in the chaos which ensued.

Recommended Stories

  • Activists Protest in Paris Ahead of International Women's Day

    Several hundred women’s rights activists gathered in Paris on March 7, for a demonstration ahead of International Women’s Day.This footage, by Kristell Fresneau, shows women at the base of the statue on Paris’s Place de la Republique. The statue depicts Marianne, the female personification of the French republic.Le Figaro reported that activists called for women to strike on Monday, with speakers denouncing violence against women, pay disparity, and the pandemic’s effects on women working on the frontline.Actu reported a second demonstration was to take place in Paris from noon on Monday. Credit: Kristell Fresneau via Storyful

  • ‘Freedom!’: Women around world descend on streets to celebrate International Women’s Day

    From Spain to the Philipines, France, Pakistan and beyond, women across globe took to streets

  • Activists paint barriers with names of female victims of violence in Mexico

    The names of women victimized by violence were painted late on Saturday on metal barriers erected around Mexico's national palace ahead of a major women's march as activists turned the fencing into a makeshift billboard for their movement. On Sunday, the leftist leader insisted that he had always believed in equality in a video he posted on social media, in which he also lashed out at those he derided as conservative critics who aim to attack his government.

  • Large Crowds Gather for International Women's Day Protests in Mexico

    Large crowds of demonstrators gathered outside the National Palace in Mexico City, on International Women’s Day to protest against gender inequality and rising gendered violence.This video filmed on March 8, shows protesters chanting outside the palace, as dozens of police officers carrying shields walk past the crowd.According to local media Mexico’s President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador was scrutinised by local women’s movements for his support of Félix Salgado Macedonio, an aspiring governor, who was accused of sexual assault. Credit: Danna Kiedis via Storyful

  • Around 1,000 women gather in Istanbul to protest against femicides

    Around 1,000 women gathered near Istanbul's main Taksim Square on Monday, protesting what they see as a lack of action by authorities to prevent and punish violence against women, in a country where femicide rates have surged in recent years. The protesters, mostly women carrying purple flags with women and LGBTI+ signs and wearing purple masks reading "We will win our freedom," gathered on a main street after police closed off the entrances to Taksim Square on International Women's Day. The femicide rate roughly doubled between 2011 and 2019, according to a group that monitors murders of women, which also said that so far in 2021, 51 women have been murdered and another 26 have died under suspicious circumstances.

  • Dozens injured as feminist protesters clash with police in Mexico's capital

    Thousands of women marched in Mexico City on Monday to mark International Women's Day, focusing the spotlight on López Obrador's contradictions.

  • Kamala Harris: ‘Our World Does Not Yet Work for Women As It Should’

    Read excerpts of the Vice President’s speech to the European Parliament on International Women’s Day.

  • WATCH: Here's where the royal family gets its money

    Queen Elizabeth II has a net worth of more than $400 million —&nbsp;here are all the ways the royal family makes money.

  • White House Lauds Meghan Markle for Opening Up About Her Mental Health: 'That Takes Courage'

    "Obviously, many of us caught the interview," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday

  • Police fire guns and grenades at Myanmar protesters

    The army takeover and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi has plunged Myanmar into chaos. Security forces have killed over 60 protesters and detained more than 1,800 since then, an advocacy group said.In Sanchaung, police firing guns and using stun grenades announced on Monday they would check houses for anyone from outside the district and would punish anyone caught hiding them.U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier called for "maximum restraint" and the safe release of all protesters without violence or arrests, a call echoed by the U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar.An advocacy rights group said around 50 people had been arrested in Sanchaung after police searched houses, though checks were still being made.A junta spokesman did not answer calls requesting comment.

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • Meghan Markle and Cuomo accuser reveal something crucial about suicide

    Suicide can be driven by mental illness, but Meghan's revelation and Lindsey Boylan's disclosure show abusive environments also play a role.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Meghan Markle says 'rude and racist are not the same' while addressing how she's been treated by the press compared to Kate Middleton

    Meghan Markle told Oprah that a royal press team would defend Kate Middleton but didn't do the same for her.

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Biden's German shepherds have been sent home to Delaware after a 'biting incident' with White House security officers

    The two German shepherds were sent back to the Biden family home after 3-year-old Major displayed aggressive behaviour to White House security staff.

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Republican National Committee rejects cease-and-desist demand from Trump attorneys

    The Republican National Committee dismissed a cease-and-desist demand from former President Trump's attorneys Monday after Trump's lawyers told the organization to stop using Trump's name and likeness, Politico reports.What they're saying: The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech, and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals," chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in a letter sent Monday afternoon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe RNC letter highlights Trump's "close" relationship with RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and states that Trump personally approved the use of his name for fundraising."The RNC is grateful for the past and continued support President Trump has given to the committee and it looks forward to working with him to elect Republicans across the country," Riemer wrote.The RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Trump attorneys sent a letter on March 5 requesting that the RNC "immediately cease and desist the unauthorized use of President Donald J. Trump’s name, image, and/or likeness in all fundraising, persuasion, and/or issue speech."It was one of many cease-and-desist demands, which the Trump team sent to GOP committees including the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee.The big picture: Trump worked closely with the RNC during the 2020 campaign, raising over $366 million together, according to Politico.Trump is expected to speak at the RNC's upcoming donor retreat in Palm Beach, a portion of which has been moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, per the Washington Post.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 5 hidden details you might have missed in Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview outfit

    Through her jewelry and Armani lotus dress, Meghan Markle sent a message of hope, paid tribute to Diana, and may have made a nod to the Commonwealth.