Women's domestic burden just got heavier with the coronavirus

Juggling work and kids is always a challenge, but now with the coronavirus shutting down schools, Dusti Arab knows she’s facing a reckoning. A mother of two living in the greater Portland, Oregon, area, Arab had just stopped working in an office and was looking forward to being able to focus on the small marketing agency she runs from her home when coronavirus hit. “This thing destroyed everything I had going on,” she said. “Everything’s a disaster here.”

So far she has had to cancel a long-held vacation plan to Europe and figure out how to accommodate her kids on what she now expects will be a very extended spring break. “My kids go to two different schools and are in different districts, so I’m managing a lot, trying to make sure my family and extended family are prepared for this,” she said.

Her husband, who typically works out of an office in downtown Portland, will also be working from home for at least the next two weeks, per company mandate – but that doesn’t fix her problems. “He’s great with helping with rides and getting the kids back and forth,” she said, “but this is primarily going to fall on my shoulders.”

Arab is one of millions of women who will find themselves needing to step up their roles at home as the coronavirus spreads. Study after study has shown that even as women have stepped forward in the workforce, in married heterosexual couples women still shoulder the bulk of household chores. (A Gallup poll from January found women were more than seven times as likely to care for their children on a daily basis as men in heterosexual married or cohabitating couples.) And 80% of single-parent families are headed by single mothers, according to 2019 US Census Bureau data.





The World Health Organization is recommending that people take simple precautions to reduce exposure to and transmission of the coronavirus, for which there is no specific cure or vaccine.

The UN agency advises people to:

Frequently wash their hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or warm water and soap

Cover their mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue when sneezing or coughing

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever or cough

Seek early medical help if they have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and share their travel history with healthcare providers

Avoid direct, unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals when visiting live markets in affected areas

Avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products and exercise care when handling raw meat, milk or animal organs to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods.

Despite a surge in sales of face masks in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, experts are divided over whether they can prevent transmission and infection. There is some evidence to suggest that masks can help prevent hand-to-mouth transmissions, given the large number of times people touch their faces. The consensus appears to be that wearing a mask can limit – but not eliminate – the risks, provided it is used correctly.

Justin McCurry





That means when kids come home from school, sick or otherwise – as they are and will be around the country in the coming days and weeks – the answer to the question of who takes care of them is gendered.

“Women are typically the chief healthcare officer, the chief entertainment officer, the chief education officer in their homes,” said Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network, a group that supports women in the workplace. “In a time of crisis, a time where we don’t have a clear playbook but we do have a lot of panic and anxiety – the weight of these roles is quite overwhelming.”

Rachel Sklar, a single mother and gender advocate, sees the hardship posed by the pandemic two ways.

“There’s the Covid-19 mental load – are we ready, what do we need, fear of what’s going to happen – and then there is the mental load of the single parent in a one-income household after terrifying market drops and business grinding to a standstill,” said Sklar, who founded TheLi.st, an online community of professional women, in an email.

Her daughter’s father lives in Canada, she added, “So practically it’s just been me doing the prepping, and the reading about the prepping, and the gaming out contingencies, weighing whether to go to gymnastics and swimming, conferring with my co-founder about how best to support our members (I run an online network of professional women), conferring with clients (I am also a consultant to early-stage startups) and pitching articles (I am also a writer!).”

Already total shutdowns have been announced in 23 states, as well as in large urban areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington DC. Experts expect daycare centers may soon also close en masse, and some already have.

Such headlines are especially bad news for mothers, who already do 2.6 times as much unpaid caregiving and domestic work as their heterosexual partners, according to a recent report from the United Nations. And in the face of a pandemic such dynamics will only be exacerbated, with the elderly – whose care is also primarily shouldered by women – needing more care than ever, and the sick proliferating.