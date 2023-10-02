Women's health care advocates: SouthCoast is an 'abortion desert.' Here's what that means.

NEW BEDFORD — Women’s Fund SouthCoast is changing up its tactics to address new challenges and ongoing issues for women and girls in the region.

“Having a holistic look at gender justice, I think, is particularly important,” said Christine Monska, executive director of Women’s Fund SouthCoast.

Women’s Fund SouthCoast, similar to other Women’s Funds across the country, raises money and awards grants to support programs that aid women and girls, compiles research and advocates for related issues.

This month, Monska and other members of Women’s Fund SouthCoast traveled to Washington, D.C., as part of a broader day of lobbying by the Women’s Funding Network — the first time the SouthCoast organization has traveled to D.C. to lobby lawmakers in person.

There, Monska and others met with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Jake Auchincloss and staffers for Sen. Ed Markey and Rep. Bill Keating. During these meetings, Monska said, they highlighted pressing needs for the region’s women, girls and pregnant people.

SouthCoast is an 'abortion desert'

Members of the Women's Fund placed a special emphasis on what Monska described as an “abortion desert” on the SouthCoast, with only a handful of facilities offering abortion care.

Earlier this year, a provider in New Bedford began offering medical abortions, which are mostly used for first-trimester pregnancies.

“But that’s just simply not enough,” Monska said.

For surgical abortions, pregnant people from the New Bedford area must travel to Attleboro, Providence or Boston. And many people don’t have access to transportation or child care or have other issues that make it difficult to seek abortion care.

“We have a lot of work to do to in terms of abortion access,” Monska said.

She also highlighted the persistence of crisis pregnancy centers, clinics that offer some prenatal care but that focus heavily on dissuading pregnant people from obtaining abortions. A map that tracks such facilities indicates that there are more crisis pregnancy centers on the SouthCoast than abortion clinics, including one in Fall River, which does not have an abortion clinic.

“Often, it’s not licensed professionals providing information and support to women and birthing folks,” Monska said. “Usually, it’s deferring a person from making their own choice about their body and what they want to do with their pregnancy.”

Migrants moving to the SouthCoast

The group raised the issue with lawmakers of migrants being placed in SouthCoast cities and towns following a state of emergency order by Gov. Maura Healey last month. Taunton and Somerset have seen groups of asylum-seekers housed in local hotels as the state grapples with a lack of adequate public shelter.

Monska talked to lawmakers about helping these migrants obtain work permits and their need for natal care. Massachusetts is a “right to shelter” state, which requires the state to provide shelter to families with children and pregnant women. Because of this, many people being housed through the emergency order are pregnant or recently gave birth. Women’s Fund SouthCoast provides funding for organizations that assist new mothers.

“That’s a critical time,” Monska said.

Child care costs

Women’s Fund SouthCoast also talked to members of Congress about an impending “cliff” for the region and country’s child care sector. On Sept. 30, federal funding for child care providers through the American Rescue Plan Act will expire, potentially creating massive strain on the child care system if more funding is not provided.

Even before the pandemic-era funding, the SouthCoast had a lack of accessible and affordable child care, Monska said. She estimated that a month of child care will likely cost an area family $3,000.

“As-is really is just not good enough,” she said. “I don't know how the situation can get worse than it already is.”

While Women’s Fund SouthCoast doesn’t directly provide services like child care or prenatal care, it plans an important role in funding organizations that do and galvanizing lawmakers into taking these issues seriously, Monska said. They plan to continue building a relationship with members of Congress to help achieve their goals.

“It’s about bringing awareness to folks in the community but also to city officials, state and federal officials,” she said. "Even the largest foundation is not nearly as powerful as a coalition of foundations and activists."

