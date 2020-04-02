Women's Health and Fertility Company, Kindbody, Will Host a Nationwide Virtual Retreat on Saturday, April 4th, to Foster Connection and Empowerment During Quarantine.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody, a health and technology company providing fertility, gynecology, and wellness services, will host a Virtual Retreat to help the fertility and wellness community stay connected and empowered during this time of social distancing.

Kindbody's Virtual Retreat is hosted by Kindbody Fertility Specialist Dr. Meredith Brower, featuring keynote speaker Molly Sims, along with a diverse lineup of fertility, health, and wellness experts. More

The Virtual Retreat will feature model, actor, and humanitarian Molly Sims , and Kindbody Physician and Fertility Specialist, Dr. Meredith Brower . Molly will speak about her personal experience with egg freezing and IVF in an interactive Fertility Panel with Dr. Brower, a renowned Los Angeles-based Fertility Specialist and REI (Reproductive Endocrinologist).

Other speakers at the Virtual Retreat include Molly Hayward, Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Cora, Julie Morris, Natural Food Chef and New York Times Bestselling Author, Sara Krish, Spiritual Coach and Cancer Survivor, Dani Pascarella, Wealth Coach and Founder of Invibed, Lori Bregman, Doula and Women's Empowerment Coach, and Judith Kottick, a Fertility-Focused Therapist with Kindbody. The event lineup includes fertility information, a guided meditation, tips for healthy home cooking, wealth coaching, and group therapy.

Kindbody has been reinventing women's health and fertility care since August 2018, with a national network of brick-and-mortar and mobile clinics, powered by proprietary technology. In the past few weeks, they have expanded their virtual services and offerings. The Virtual Retreat, will kick off a robust virtual event program, engaging a wide range of health, fertility, and wellness experts.

We knew we had to continue to serve the needs of our community during this time," said Kindbody Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi. "We've always led with technology first, and convenient, virtual offerings have been part of our mission from the beginning. This moment in time propelled us into expediting our expansion of these services."

In addition to convenience, the company aims to increase accessibility by making women's health and fertility care more affordable and transparent. Kindbody serves both consumers and employers, as a direct-to-employer benefit solution. By offering the full spectrum of health and fertility care under one roof, Kindbody reduces the burden on patients from having to navigate the system, and on employers from having to piece together various bifurcated solutions.

The Kindbody leadership team includes healthcare entrepreneur, Founder/CEO Gina Bartasi, Chief Medical Officer (REI) Dr. Lynn Westphal, previously of Stanford University School of Medicine, Co-founder and Head of Product Joanne Schneider from Flatiron Health and Google, Founding Physician Dr. Fahimeh Sasan from Mount Sinai, and SVP of Business and Legal Affairs Shilpa Patel from Quartet and Oscar.

The Virtual Retreat will be held on Saturday, April 4th from 2pm-5pm EST (11am-2pm PST).

Click here for more details on Kindbody's Virtual Retreat and to RSVP

Media Inquiries:

Rebecca Silver, Senior Director of Marketing

rebecca.silver@kindbody.com

(609) 947-0793

Related Links

https://www.kindbody.com/

Kindbody Events

(PRNewsfoto/Kindbody) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/womens-health-and-fertility-company-kindbody-will-host-a-nationwide-virtual-retreat-on-saturday-april-4th-to-foster-connection-and-empowerment-during-quarantine-301034009.html

SOURCE Kindbody