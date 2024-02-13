At women's prison near Ocala, man tasked with helping inmates is charged with sexual battery.

An employee of an organization that helps inmates ease back into society after spending time behind bars has been arrested on charges of sexual battery and sexual conduct by a correctional official. The victim was an inmate at the Florida Women's Reception Center, which is a state prison facility in northwest Marion County.

Christopher Gajuan Simmons made his first court appearance in front of County Judge Lori Cotton on Tuesday via Zoom from the Marion County Jail.

Simmons told the judge he's trying to hire a lawyer and asked the judge if she could postponed his hearing until Wednesday. The judge granted his wish and the handcuffed Simmons was led away from the podium.

Until his hearing, the 32-year-old Jacksonville man will be held without bail.

Simmons' arrest record show he's an employee at Operation New Hope, an organization that helps inmates transition back into society after spending time behind bars.

A woman who answered the phone at Operation New Hope in Jacksonville told a Star-Banner reporter that she cannot comment on Simmons. The woman said she would forward the reporter's request for comment or information about Simmons to someone above her in the leadership structure. No one returned a call seeking comment or could answer any questions at the time this story was published online.

According to a report from Inspector Kevin Lingis, an investigator with the Office of the Inspector General for the Florida Department of Corrections, the case started in September, when a supervisor at the Florida Women's Reception Center noticed a closed conference room door.

The supervisor knocked on the door but got no response. Opening the door, the supervisor saw Simmons and a female inmate inside. Simmons was fixing his pants, the report notes.

Simmons quickly left the room and the center and was unavailable for an interview, officials said.

Florida Women's Reception Center

Lingis spoke with the inmate. She told him she had an appointment with Simmons that day. She said he grabbed her hair and forced her on her knees for oral sex. She said the supervisor entered the room and she stopped.

A DNA sample from the inmate was collected by officials.

Lingis interviewed the supervisor. He said he entered the room that day because it was unusual for the door to be closed. The man said when he entered the room, Simmons' back was turned to him.

The investigator wanted to see if there were any contacts between the woman and Simmons, but found none.

In early October, Lingis went to Simmons' jobsite in Jacksonville to interview him. Simmons declined to be interviewed, but did give a DNA sample.

Last month, the report states, the DNA samples from Simmons and the inmate were tested. The physical evidence supported what the inmate had reported.

A warrant for Simmons' arrest was prepared and Simmons was taken into custody.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man accused of sexual battery of female state prison inmate