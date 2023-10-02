Women's Resources of Monroe County is now Safe Monroe. Here's why

On Monday, Women’s Resources of Monroe County officially rebranded as Safe Monroe.

Established in 1980, Safe Monroe offers free and confidential services for victims of domestic and/or sexual abuse, and for family members of victims.

“Domestic and sexual abuse know no boundaries,” the updated website states. “Women, men, children, teens, LGBTQ+, young and old; anyone can be a victim of abuse, therefore anyone can be eligible to receive services at Safe Monroe.”

Safe Monroe's mission statement is "To provide a safe and caring environment that encourages healing and empowerment for anyone whose life has been impacted by domestic and sexual abuse. We strive to engage our community through awareness, advocacy, and prevention."

“As Safe Monroe embarks on this new chapter, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence,” Executive Director Lauren Peterson said in a news release. “Our new identity embodies our belief that everyone deserves a safe space, free from fear, free from violence and free from abuse. We extend our gratitude to the Monroe County community for its steadfast support over the years and look forward to continuing our mission under our new name.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Women's Resources continuing mission under new name