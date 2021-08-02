Women's soccer team ousted from Olympic final shot after shocking loss

The United States Soccer Women's National Team suffered a surprising loss on Monday against Canada, knocking them from the Olympic final.

After more than 70 minutes without a point on either side, Canada snagged a victory with a penalty kick that led to a 1-0 victory.

The USWNT was hoping to clinch the Olympic gold as a follow-up to their 2019 Women's World Cup victory — something that's never been done before. However, after the loss, the USWNT will be forced to compete for bronze.

The USNWT has won the Olympic soccer tournament four times and had not lost to Canada since March 2001.

“Honestly, if you’ve seen their games throughout the course of this tournament … you could see that maybe some things weren’t clicking the way that sometimes they do with the U.S.,” Christine Sinclair, captain of the Canadian team, said.

"You know, still a lot to compete for, that's what I told the girls," U.S. captain Megan Rapinoe said. "We talked about it in the huddle. It's not the color we want, but there's still a medal on the line, so that's a huge thing, and we want to win that game."

