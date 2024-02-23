Women's soccer team steps up to save the women's basketball season
Southwestern College was about to cancel its women's basketball season due to a lack of players this season.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Cowboys' offseason, with an "all-in" 2024 ahead, according to team owner Jerry Jones — and plenty of concerns to shore up.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the 49ers, who bring basically everybody back for another Super Bowl run — but aren't without a few areas of need.
The Jets will have some serious urgency in building a more effective offense around 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers.
Bad injury luck derailed the Bengals' 2023 season, but this is an already talented team with a boatload of cap space. Cincinnati has the ability to reload in a big way this offseason.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
The Bills will once again face a salary cap crunch, which will make for a challenging offseason.
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Patriots' offseason, with all eyes on the QB position and how Jerod Mayo fills out the roster in his first year replacing Bill Belichick.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
Ideally, the people that run the College Football Playoff wouldn’t be discussing expanding the College Football Playoff before the College Football Playoff has even officially expanded.
The Saints are a middle-of-the-pack team struggling with the same cap issues.
Here's a look at what's ahead this offseason for the Cardinals, who found wins scarce but promise plentiful in 2023.
Signing Jordan Love to an extension and protecting him will be top priorities in Green Bay this offseason.
The Dolphins will have to be smart about their decisions this offseason given their precarious salary cap status.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
The team's owner expressed confidence in a "championship-caliber team" while admitting to some concern about the pitching depth.
Here's a look at what's ahead for the Broncos' offseason, including solving the Russell Wilson issue and beginning what looks like a massive teardown under Sean Payton.
Coming off a dominant regular season and a disappointing loss in the AFC title game, the Ravens will do their best to run it back with a loaded roster. But there will be some tough decision ahead on the defensive side.
The Falcons have plenty of offensive talent, but it might not matter if they don't find a quarterback.