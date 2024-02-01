Women's uniform is handed out in Ukraine's Armed Forces for the first time – photo

The Armed Forces of Ukraine receive sets of summer field uniforms for the first time. Photos: the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Female soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received sets of summer field uniforms, designed to fit women’s parameters, for the first time. The Ukrainian troops have already received 50,000 sets of female summer field uniforms.

Details: The new uniform contains design elements that allow female soldiers to feel comfortable while performing missions in the field and at permanent deployment points.

The uniforms come in sizes 40-64, are suitable for heights 146-188 cm and have two weight types: II and III.

The models were designed by a corresponding unit of the Armed Forces jointly with non-governmental organisations and Ukrainian manufacturers.

The uniform was tested by one of the military units.

"A lot of people worked on the design and manufacture of the female uniform. Tens of thousands of women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army; out of them, about 5,000 are on the frontline. This number will be growing.

We already see a growing interest among women in joining the Armed Forces voluntarily. Our goal is to create worthy conditions for their service," said Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

It is planned to procure 65,000 sets of female summer field uniforms and 100,000 sets of female underwear in 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry states.

The tenders for the procurement of these goods were announced in January.

Background:

The unified female uniform was first mentioned in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in July 2022.

In the autumn of the same year, volunteers started manufacturing it, and testing started by the end of the year.

The Defence Ministry has approved the first armoured vest adapted to female body features.

In July 2023, the Defence Ministry presented an updated summer field uniform for female soldiers.

