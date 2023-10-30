Women's Veterans Movement Leader explains why military aid for Ukraine matters

Andriana Arekhta, war veteran and head of the Women's Veterans' Movement, has given an interview to CNN, where she spoke about the importance of US support for Ukraine.

Source: Arekhta's interview with CNN

Details: During the liberation of Kherson almost a year ago, she was wounded, and now she has many titanium plates in her body.

One of them is in her right arm, as she told American journalist Jim Acosta.

Andriana Arekhta noted that the world's attention to the war in Ukraine has decreased, in particular, due to the outbreak of war in Israel.

Arekhta said that the wars in Ukraine and Israel have the same face, the Russian one.

Quote: "Ukraine is now not on the top news in the media around the world, but I just want to explain Americans and congressmen that we have a hot, terrible war in the centre of Europe now, and the delay of supporting us means a lot of lives of my brothers-in-arms and sisters-in-arms," Arekhta said.

She added that US military assistance to Ukraine is an integral part of the war against Russia.

"In Ukraine, we know how to fight, we know how to gain victory fast. And we want America, as a great partner of Ukraine, to be on this victory party together with us, you know. That’s why we were asking for air superiority, long-range cruise missiles, ammunition, and just to help us gain this victory fast.

I hope that Americans understand me that we’re fighting just for the life of our kids," she said.

At the end of the interview, Arekhta congratulated her son Makar on his birthday, who turns 8 on 30 October.

"We’re fighting for you," she added, addressing her son.

