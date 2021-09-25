Women's voices at UN General Assembly growing

The Guardian

Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, according to Politico Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media outside his apartment building in New York City in August. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters Rudy Giuliani has reportedly been banned from Fox News. “Rudy is really hurt,” Politico quoted a source “close to Giuliani” saying. According to the website, the prominent Trump ally learned of his expulsion on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, after w