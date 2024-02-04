Who won the $203M Powerball jackpot Saturday, Feb. 3? Check to see the winning numbers

No dice. There wasn't a big jackpot winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to $214 million with a cash value of $105.7 million.

Aside from the big jackpot, which was $203 million with a cash value of $100.5 million going into Saturday, there were no $2 million Match 5 + Power Play winners. However, there was one a $1 million Match 5 + Power Play winner in Maryland.

Check your numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 3 drawing: 9, 11, 27, 59 and 66. The red Powerball is 19 and the Power Play is 3x.

Wednesday, Jan. 31 Powerball winning numbers

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 31 were 15, 18, 19, 41 and 43. The red Powerball was 14 and the Powerplay was 2x.

Here's what to know about the drawing and how to play:

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Powerball drawings take place three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

How much is the next Powerball jackpot?

The big jackpot for Powerball's next drawing on Monday, Feb. 5, is an estimated $214 million with a cash value of $105.7 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

You can also purchase tickets in Ohio through the Ohio Lottery website, www.ohiolottery.com.

How to play the Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the 9 Ways to Win:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the Grand Prize. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel, meaning it's determined by the sales and the number of winners.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Check the winning numbers for Powerball Saturday 2/3/24: $203M jackpot