Who won the 2nd Republican debate? With all the cross-talk, could you even tell? | Opinion

Debate No. 2 in the Republican presidential race was a shout-fest among second-fiddle candidates. Here’s how we rated the winners and losers:

WINNERS

Donald Trump: He skipped another debate, but even without him there, his rivals didn’t didn’t lay a substantive glove on him. They tried to blast him for not showing up, but the only thing anyone will remember about that is Chris Christie’s lame joke calling the former president “Donald Duck.”

Autoworkers: The UAW’s strike earned it a visit from President Joe Biden, who joined their picket line. Donald Trump spoke to nonunion carworkers rather than attending the debate. The industry was also the subject of the first question to the GOP candidates, although they pivoted to attacking Biden rather than the issues between the carmakers and their workers.

Nikki Haley: She had the most effective combination of punches at competitors and substantive answers on issues such as immigration. Haley’s first debate performance led to a rise in the polls. Before this one ended, Trump’s campaign issued a statement attacking her, a clear sign that rise will probably continue.

Ron DeSantis: There was no huge moment for the Florida governor, but there were no flubs, either. He did nothing to jeopardize his second-place status and effectively connected his answers to his themes of American decline and the threat of China. His refusal to even answer the “Survivor” question was good. Calling a reporter’s bluff is something he does often in Florida, and that plays well for some voters.

LOSERS

Tim Scott: His optimistic storytelling is usually compelling, even inspiring. But his answers sounded like canned chunks of his stump speech — overly processed, not fresh and interesting. And his efforts to attack Haley were strained.

Vivek Ramaswamy: He’s a political consultant’s dream and a debate coach’s worst nightmare. He’s all one-liners, borrowed quotes and happy rage. And did he think no one would notice that a month ago, he attacked every other candidate but this time, he tried to make friends?

Voters’ checkbooks: Did you hear any answers for the most pressing crisis facing most Americans — how to make ends meet at a time when prices for food, gas and housing spiral? It’s fine to criticize Biden over the economy, but voters need a positive vision, too.

Moderators: If you’re going to have a debate, have the courage to control it enough so that the exchanges make sense. Candidates jumped in whenever they wanted, went well over their time and talked over each other. Start cutting off microphones!

Staff writer Nicole Russell contributed to this report.

