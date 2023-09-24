Who won the $750 million Powerball jackpot? Check winning numbers for Saturday's drawing

The Powerball jumped to a $750 million jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing.

The highest jackpot for a national lottery drawing was recently, with a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot being won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Did you win? Here's a look at the winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23:

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 1-12-20-33-66 and the Powerball was 21, with a Power Play of X 2.

Estimated Jackpot: $750 million

Next drawing: Monday, Sept. 25

Lotto Texas winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were X.

Estimated Jackpot: $7.25 million

Next drawing: Monday, Sept. 25

Cash Five winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were X.

Pick 3 winning numbers

Pick 3 winning numbers

Pick 4 winning numbers

Pick 4 winning numbers

All or Nothing winning numbers

All or Nothing winning numbers

