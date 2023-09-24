Who won the $750 million Powerball jackpot? Check winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
The Powerball jumped to a $750 million jackpot after Wednesday night's drawing.
The highest jackpot for a national lottery drawing was recently, with a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot being won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.
Did you win? Here's a look at the winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23:
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23
The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were 1-12-20-33-66 and the Powerball was 21, with a Power Play of X 2.
Estimated Jackpot: $750 million
Next drawing: Monday, Sept. 25
Lotto Texas winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23
The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were X.
Estimated Jackpot: $7.25 million
Next drawing: Monday, Sept. 25
Cash Five winning numbers for Saturday, Sept. 23
The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing were X.
Pick 3 winning numbers
Pick 4 winning numbers
All or Nothing winning numbers
