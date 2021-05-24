You won the bid — but the house didn’t appraise. Now what? | Opinion

1 / 2

You won the bid — but the house didn’t appraise. Now what? | Opinion

Karen Matluck
·6 min read

Experienced Miami agents know how to navigate the highs and lows of what can be a cyclical housing market ... and my goodness, are we riding a high wave at the moment!

As you may have read, the pandemic — while serious and tragic in its scope — has had an extraordinary effect on local real estate. Thousands of families and companies from highly taxed and regulated states have made the move to South Florida over the past 12 months, buying up our inventory and driving prices sky-high — particularly single-family homes in the luxury sector. Any home that is correctly priced eventually becomes the subject of a bidding war, keeping agents like me firmly on our toes. Sounds like nothing but smooth sailing for us real estate pros, right?

Not so fast! There’s a strong headwind causing stronger headaches as we sail this particular wave, and it’s called the appraisal process. For those who may not know, an appraisal is an estimate of a home’s market value that is required by the lender whenever a contract is agreed upon by a seller and buyer who plans to use a mortgage. The lender will hire an appraiser who considers the home’s condition, recent sales of comparable homes, and other factors to determine its market value ... which may be quite different than the agreed upon price. And that can delay or kill the deal. (The lender must be sure the buyer does not overpay for a property on their books, which they may need to sell themselves at a future time.)

Appraisals are not a major problem in a steady market, but the speedy upswing of sales in such a short time, while wonderful and exciting, is the very thing making appraisals tricky now. Most appraisers are professionals and dialed into the current trends, but in these conditions we too often deal with outdated, overly low appraisals that can wreck sensible contracts, relative to the current market.

As a potential buyer or seller who has come to terms on a price, what can you and your agent do to protect your transaction from this thorny problem? Here are some creative suggestions from myself and my colleagues in the Master Brokers Forum, an elite network of local real estate pros:

Accept Reality: With so little inventory and so much demand, it is unquestionably a seller’s market and buyers will need to adjust accordingly. To avoid any appraisal concerns from the outset, I advise some of my sellers to include a “no appraisal” contingency on their listing sheet, which means the buyer must agree to have their down payment cover the difference between the offer and the appraisal (if the appraisal comes in low). Buyers should be mentally prepared for the difficult possibilities that this contingency will be presented on desirable homes, that they may have to overbid to have their offers considered, that their offers may not appraise, and that they may have to put down more money than originally planned to secure the property. Such are the realities of the current market.

A recent sale of mine demonstrates this concept perfectly. The first buyer loved the home and was willing to pay close to the asking price, but when the appraisal came in $110,000 lower, he just couldn’t go through with the sale. Less than one week later, it sold to an all-cash buyer who let me know he was going to have an appraisal done within the first two weeks. I disclosed what happened with the previous appraisal, but he was still comfortable with his offer. (And he appreciated my transparency!)

Meet in the Middle: If the appraisal is fairly close to the contract price (within a range of $20,000 or so), the sellers may be advised to bend a little to keep a good deal together. If it appears that the property will not appraise and the buyer is willing to add additional down payment and pay above the appraisal (but has a limitation as to how much additional cash they can come up with), a clause could be added to the contract stating that the deal is contingent upon the property appraising for at least “X” amount of dollars, with that number reflecting the amount the lender will provide (say 80% of the offer, plus all the additional cash the buyer is able to come up with). This gives the seller added confidence that even if the property doesn’t appraise, they still could have a sale, and it gives the buyer confidence that they still can purchase the home but are not obligated if it appraises too low and they don’t have all the funds necessary to complete the transaction. (Unfortunately, many of the appraisals we see lately are more than $100,000 below the contract price, so this solution may not always apply.)

Appeal to the Appraiser: As I mentioned, most appraisers are quite professional and willing to consider adjusting their estimate if given convincing information from the agents involved in the sale. This can include Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data and pending sales from reliable sources such as Miami-Dade County’s tax rolls — but not “for sale by owner” data which they cannot corroborate. The appraiser won’t use pending sales as direct comps, but this data may help frame their analysis.

The agents can also submit plans, surveys, features and major upgrades to better illustrate the home’s value. (Instruct your agent to offer this information BEFORE the appraisal to preempt any issues, and insist that they be respectful, diplomatic and graceful in how they present it, as no appraiser will go along with being pressured.) If you believe the appraisal is still too low, another creative solution would be to have your agent find a recently sold or appraised home that is very similar to the contracted property (but sold/appraised at the higher price), and invite the appraiser to visit it with them. This tactic has worked for me in the past.

There is a popular misconception that real estate agents enjoy an easy existence of simply shuttling buyers to listings, prettying up homes to get them sold and accepting big commissions off of other people’s investments. As you can see from the above, the management of appraisals is a great debunker of this myth, as it is one of many knotty and evolving processes in a home sale that require experience, skill, and patience. Whenever you plan to buy or sell a home — regardless of the temperature of the market — trust the advice of a licensed and proven agent to navigate these complex matters and protect your assets.

Master Brokers Forum board member Karen Matluck is a luxury real estate advisor with Compass Aventura, and director of sales for Matluck Group.

Recommended Stories

  • It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

    In some neighborhoods, competition is so fierce that many homes are sold before they even hit the market.

  • U.S. home prices to keep racing ahead with risks to upside

    U.S. house prices will continue to race ahead this year, at nearly twice the pace predicted just three months ago, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who said risks to that already upbeat outlook were skewed to the upside. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-metro-area house price index has risen at a steady clip since the middle of last year and has averaged over 11% growth so far in 2021. That measure of U.S. house prices is forecast to outpace GDP growth and consumer inflation - rising at a blistering pace to average 10.6% this year, almost double the 5.7% predicted in February, according to the May 11-24 poll of 40 property analysts.

  • Pick the Perfect Trust

    Trusts are an estate plan's anchor, but the terminology can be confusing. We cut through the clutter.

  • Cancer crisis ‘replacing Covid emergency’ as 300,000 miss urgent checks

    England is at risk of "replacing the Covid crisis with a cancer crisis", with more than 300,000 people missing urgent checks since the start of the pandemic, experts have warned. Official statistics show that, in the 12 months ending in March, 304,555 fewer patients were given an urgent referral to hospital by their GP because of suspected cancer. The number referred for breast cancer checks alone dropped by more than 20,000 in 2020/21, the analysis by Cancer Research UK showed. Overall, around 38,800 fewer patients started treatment for cancer – a drop of 12 per cent, according to the data, which covers England. In some cases, treatment was put on hold to allow hospitals to cope with an influx of Covid patients and to protect cancer patients from virus infection. But experts warned that many of the "missing" patients would be those who were never referred for checks by their GP after struggling to access appointments or had kept away for fear of adding to pressures on the NHS.

  • 8 Chic Ways to Banish Mosquitoes from Your Backyard

    The sun is setting, the Sancerre is poured...and a near-biblical swarm of mosquitoes just descended on your yard. Before you retreat indoors for the season, consider these eight chic and clever bug-repelling...

  • UNC student body president pens letter of outrage over Nikole Hannah-Jones

    Lamar Richards, the student body president of the University of North Carolina penned a letter of outrage to his colleagues, fellow members of the board of trustees of the university, over the university’s decision to deny tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones opting instead to offer her a fixed 5-year appointment. Richards argued that the board of the university should have taken the matter up in a vote and that her application and candidacy should be considered in an open session to allow for transparency, harmony, and success at the university.

  • Conservatives expand gambling, Miami reps break rank, and state COVID testing comes to a close

    It’s Monday, May 24, and we’re back. It’s been a festive few weeks in Florida politics as state legislators are fresh off a special session to bring new gambling games to Florida, and next year’s election season is starting to heat up.

  • Of 36 new COVID cases in Singapore, 24 in community

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (24 May) confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 61,860.

  • Gold Holds Near Four-Month High Amid Bullish Investor Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest in more than four months amid signs that investors are turning more bullish on the precious metal.Hedge funds raised their net-long position to the highest since January, data showed Friday. Bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have seen inflows in May, following three months of sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold rose in the past three weeks as investors weighed inflation risks and spikes in coronavirus cases in some countries. Market-based gauges of inflation expectations have eased lately, though concerns linger that the post-pandemic recovery could stoke price pressures and force a pullback in central bank support. Investors were also weighing the extreme volatility in Bitcoin, which may have lent an added pillar of support to bullion.“Gold prices are trending higher as weakness in cryptocurrencies and rising demand for inflation-hedge assets buoyed the appeal of the precious metal,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX. “Recent ETF data showed that investors are stockpiling the yellow metal for the first time since January, underscoring rising appetite.”Spot gold lost 0.1% to $1,879.47 an ounce by 10:19 a.m. in London, after reaching $1,890.13 last week, the highest since Jan. 8. Silver was little changed, palladium rose and platinum declined. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.“The recent move lower in real rates, accompanied by further U.S. dollar weakness, have been the key drivers of gold’s rebound,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Susan Bates said in the note on Monday. Still, “we continue to see a risk of a sharper sell-off similar to that seen in 2013 once tapering begins in 2022, but in our base case we assume price remains supported in the $1,600s per ounce until the first Fed rate hike.”Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited. Cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Now hiring’ is not working in NC. Here’s what small businesses can do

    Small business owner: The workforce shortage is not just about unemployment benefits

  • Feel the power: Greenworks electric mowers, trimmers and more are up to $150 off today

    Stock up for summer with high-quality outdoor essentials — on sale for just a few more hours!

  • Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

    Trevor Gernon issues video message accepting his ‘poor judgment’ after son was kidnapped and killed

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Police declare curfew after thousands of revelers attend viral Tik Tok party at California beach

    Wild birthday celebration organised on social media with #adrianskickback hahtag

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Dua Lipa responds to advertisement in New York Times attacking her for activism on Israel-Palestine

    Singer said World Values Network were “shamelessly using her name to advance their ugly campaign” on Twitter

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Chase Elliott wins rainy Cup race at Circuit of the Americas for milestone Hendrick victory

    NASCAR results: Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at COTA, the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix. Kyle Larson finished in second place.