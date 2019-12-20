Who won the latest Democratic debate?

This was a lively one. The latest Democratic debate won’t change the course of the presidential primary – debates generally don’t. But there were a few spirited clashes between candidates that served to highlight crucial differences.

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg repeatedly locked horns, even though the differences between them politically are not substantial. It is clear that Klobuchar has an intense dislike for Buttigieg: she professed herself insulted by his previous comments about the limited value of “Washington experience”, pointing out that Buttigieg had never managed to win a statewide election. Buttigieg, for his part, gave a righteously indignant defense of the significance of small-town America that could have been scripted by Aaron Sorkin. (You might not think we matter out in South Bend, Senator, but the firefighters and teachers I proudly serve – this is not an exact quote, but you get the picture.)

Elizabeth Warren forcefully confronted Buttigieg on the question of campaign finance, bringing up Buttigieg’s recent high-priced, closed-door fundraiser at a Napa Valley “wine cave”. She said that, unlike Buttigieg, she would not be beholden to the rich and did not sell access. He defended himself by pointing to his low net worth and saying he was not going to “turn away anyone” from donating. He was ready to take on Warren on the issue, though: Buttigieg pointed out that Warren’s aversion to big money donations was a recent shift, and asked her if she believed she had been corrupted by accepting these donations for her Senate campaign. What should have been a strong moment for Warren was rendered far less effective. Bernie Sanders also brought up campaign finance, pointing out that both Buttigieg and Joe Biden had dozens of billionaire donors. Sanders encouraged them to compete to see who could get the most billionaires. Neither responded.

Warren had the best single line of the night. When a moderator informed her she would be the oldest president ever inaugurated, Warren replied: “I’d also be the youngest woman ever inaugurated.” Warren is quick-witted at these debates: when the moderators ended on an insipid “novelty” question (Would you like to ask forgiveness of another candidate or give one a gift?) she suggested the candidates “could do a labor action and go on strike against this question”. Warren’s performance was strong on the whole, including a moving answer about special-needs education that drew on her own experience as a special ed teacher.

Andrew Yang, too, was funny and sharp. Yang has often been relegated to the margins in these debates, but the smaller number of candidates at this debate allowed him to distinguish himself with some amusing lines (“I know what you’re thinking, America: How am I still on the stage with them?”) and his signature universal basic income proposal. Yang had the single best answer on impeachment, encouraging Democrats to “stop being obsessed” over it and correctly encouraging them to “dig in and solve the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place”. Though Yang is unlikely to get far in the primary, and his knowledge of foreign policy was exposed as thin, having another candidate on stage preoccupied with ordinary people’s economic struggles helps the debates. (Strangely, in response to the final question about “giving a gift”, he promised to give copies of his book to the other candidates, rather than seizing the obvious opportunity to plug his $1,000 a month Freedom Dividend.)

Joe Biden was more lucid than usual, and also angrier. He bordered on enraged when talking about how unrealistic Sanders’ Medicare For All plan is, misleadingly citing only the increases in government spending without mentioning the elimination of private insurance payments. Biden had little to say when called out by Sanders about his support for the Iraq war, and when asked about his strange belief that he can get Republicans to work with him, Biden simply reiterated his existing position. It is unfortunate that Biden brings more energy to arguing against single-payer healthcare than to any other issue, but he certainly seemed more agile and effective in this debate than in previous ones. (Which is not necessarily saying much.)