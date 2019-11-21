Who won the last Democratic debate? Our panelists' verdict

‘Klobuchar and Warren had the best nights’

Just 10 weeks out from when the first votes are cast in the Democratic primary, four candidates have separated from the rest of the field – Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg. In the fifth Democratic debate last night, those four needed to shore up their strengths and address the weaknesses of their electoral coalitions. The remaining six needed to manufacture memorable moments that would help them make inroads against the leaders.

Related: Impeachment hearings: key witness to reject claim Ukraine meddled in US election – live

By this metric, Amy Klobuchar and Warren emerged from the pack. The first hour was Klobuchar’s best thus far, relying more on responses that showcased her witty, affable side that tends to resonate with voters more than detailed technocratic responses. This was in sharp contrast to the sharp-elbowed responses from Biden and Buttigieg – whose supporters Klobuchar needs – who were fending off attacks most of the night. Meanwhile, nearly all of Warren’s responses addressed racial disparities, a tack surely meant to appeal to black voters with whom she’s underperforming but desperately needs in order to have a shot at the nomination.

The night’s best moments probably came from Cory Booker and Kamala Harris, who had unforgettable one-liners – Booker questioning whether Biden was high when he referred to marijuana as a gateway drug ,and Harris saying Trump had been “punked” by Kim Jong-un – that will fill news coverage in the days ahead. And Buttigieg and Sanders’ showings were consistent. But the debate performances of these candidates probably did not position them to improve their electoral support.

The debate topics were a mile wide and inch deep, preventing candidates from being able to distinguish the details of their policy agenda from the others. So the debate winners had to rely on appeals based on likability and records of accomplishment, as well as tailored petitions to voting blocs needed for their electoral coalitions. Last night, Klobuchar and Warren managed this effort better than the rest.

Theodore R Johnson is a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice

‘Biden regained his footing – but for how long?’

On Wednesday, America was treated to nearly 11 hours of must-watch television. Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to EU, fragged his boss, Donald Trump, and left Mike Pompeo, the secretary of state, and Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, with tire tracks on their backs. For her part, Laura Cooper, a defense department official, put the lie to the president’s chronology of his Ukraine shakedown.

Then the Democratic presidential hopefuls delivered a two-hour prime-time snooze fest. The 10 candidates on the debate stage failed to capitalize on the day’s earth-shaking events.

Once-surging Elizabeth Warren sounded as if she had downed one Red Bull too many. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard made no effort to hide their mutual animus. Even as Pete Buttigieg demonstrated his capacity to counterpunch, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar emerged as the evening’s winners.

The former vice-president stressed the need to heal a fractured country’s divides, and called for the justice department to eschew politically motivated prosecutions. For her part, Klobuchar recognized that winning is about coalition building, suburbs and independents.

After a turbulent few weeks, Biden appears to have regained his footing in the polls. The unanswered question is: for how long?

Lloyd Green was opposition research counsel to George HW Bush’s 1988 campaign and served in the Department of Justice from 1990 to 1992

‘Elizabeth Warren was absent’

This debate was hard to get through – I’m guessing the ratings will show that most people are even more fatigued than this political commentator. Part of the blame has to fall on the moderators: there was little cohesion, just one-off questions not bridged together effectively. Candidates also didn’t interact much with each other, another factor in making it a boring evening.

Maybe having Julian Castro in there throwing a few bombs in Biden’s way would’ve helped. Tulsi Gabbard tried to do her best to fill in, but she had heated exchanges with only Mayor Pete and Kamala Harris.

The debate was marked more than anything else by Elizabeth Warren’s absence. The senator had been a focal point of the last few debates, but along with her flatlining in the polls, her colleagues’ attention seems to have gone elsewhere.



The problem is that too many of those colleagues are moderates with barely distinguishable policy ideas. Sanders, of course, has radically different ideas than them. But though he had a strong showing, he didn’t really shape the proceedings the way he had in the past.



A good night, overall, for Sanders anyway. And for Cory Booker, who might be winning himself a vice-presidential slot. Let’s hope the next debate has fewer candidates and a whole lot more verve.







