Won the lottery? Here's why you may need a therapist

Mega Millions sign

With no lucky winner announced earlier this week, an even bigger Mega Millions draw will take place on Friday night.

This time the jackpot has ballooned to $1.35bn (£1.1bn), making this the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

In November, a record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $2.04bn was won in California.

Here is some advice on how to spend your newfound cash wisely - if you win.

The BBC spoke to Robert Pagliarini, a financial wealth adviser and author of The Sudden Wealth Solution: 12 Principles to Transform Sudden Wealth Into Lasting Wealth.

First and foremost, it is important to get a team of experts in place as counsel - an attorney, a tax expert and a financial adviser. Mr Pagliarini adds that a therapist might also be helpful as many lottery winners face unexpected stress or anxiety if their relationships sour after winning.

Then, pay off any debts.

One winner in India had accumulated massive debt over the years. Just hours before meeting with a prospective buyer to sell his home, he won 10m rupees ($125,000; £106,000). There won't be much left of his winnings, but he told the BBC in India that he wanted to help his friend buy a house and donate some money to the poor.

After you've paid off all your debts, the best thing to do is to buy assets - not liabilities.

"Assets are basically investments that return money to you, that appreciate in value or that pay you to own them," Mr Pagliarini continued, "So if you owned an apartment complex you would get monthly rent from it."

Other examples would be stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, bonds, certificate of deposits, treasury bills, and real estate.

He warned to be wary of purchasing things that could be mistaken for assets, but in reality are liabilities. For example, purchasing raw land is a real problem, according to Mr Pagliarini.

"You think you're buying real estate, but you're not - really you're buying just this raw land that you then have to develop."

In 2009, 23-year-old Neal Wanless won $230m and snapped up a 50,000-acre ranch in Vale, South Dakota. Opting to spend more time in Canada, Mr Wanless recently sold the ranch to J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings for $37.5m - more than double what he originally paid.

Mr Pagliarini said that is not a great investment. If Mr Wanless had invested in the stock market or in an apartment building he could have generated a much larger return on it.

"Did he make money? He sure did. Could he have made a lot more money with maybe less risk? Probably."

In the UK, Andrew and Paula Hancock bought a truck to start a fish and chip business after winning £1m on a lottery scratchcard. They previously had a catering business and wanted to return to the industry.

When asked for his thoughts, Mr Pagliarini, said he was interested in the idea because "they won, but they didn't win enough money that they could simply live off the income and retire".

"If they have the expertise and the experience - that they're using some of these lottery winnings to basically create a business for themselves that they're going to run - I think that could be a great idea," Mr Pagliarini said.

Of course, he said, there is "room for fun". Once you've completed the necessary items, your team can tell you what they are comfortable with you spending after doing calculations - they could say now you have $100,000 a month to spend, for instance.

After taking home a lump sum of $19m in 2011, John Kutey and his wife Linda donated over $200,000 in honour of their parents to turn a 1940s New York park into spray park.

"So you can buy cars, you can help family, you can help friends, you can go on trips," Mr Pagliarini said,

"You can buy purses - and all of the things that we all dream about when we think about winning the lottery. That's what you can do - that's how you do it safely."