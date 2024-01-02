Who won Powerball? See winning numbers after Michigan player snags $842 million jackpot

A player in Michigan had a great start to the new year, winning the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

The numbers were chosen just after 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and we have the results below.

If Monday's winner, who has not yet identified themselves to the Michigan Lottery, chose the cash option, they could go home with $435.2 million.

Monday's $842.4 million prize was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won, and the second-largest ever won in Michigan. It has since been reset to a much smaller $20 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing.

The jackpot had been consistently growing since October, when a fortunate player in California secured the second-largest prize in the game's history by winning $1.76 billion.

Here's what to know about the Powerball lottery.

Powerball winning numbers: 1/1/24

The winning numbers from the Monday, Jan. 1 drawing were 12, 21, 42, 44 and 49. Fitting with the new year, the Powerball was 01 and the Power Play was 3X.

Did anyone win the Powerball last night? Where was the winning ticket sold?

A lucky player in Michigan won the Monday, Jan. 1 jackpot, although their identity remains unknown until they present themselves to the Michigan Lottery. According to officials, the winning ticket was purchased at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc, located at East Grand Blanc Road in the suburb south of Flint.

In addition to the jackpot winner in Michigan, there were Match 5 + Power Play $2 million winners in Florida and Texas, and Match 5 $1 million winners in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland.

What are the odds of winning the Powerball?

It's understandable that some lottery players are enticed by the now-reset $20 million jackpot, but it's essential to keep in mind that the chances of winning Powerball's top prize are exceedingly slim.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are about one in 292.2 million.

The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize (across all tiers) are about one in 24.9.

How to play Powerball

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

To play, select five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls, then select one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball.

You can choose your lucky numbers on a play slip or let the lottery terminal randomly pick your numbers.

To win, match one of the nine ways:

5 white balls + 1 red Powerball = Grand prize.

5 white balls = $1 million.

4 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $50,000.

4 white balls = $100.

3 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $100.

3 white balls = $7.

2 white balls + 1 red Powerball = $7.

1 white ball + 1 red Powerball = $4.

1 red Powerball = $4.

There's a chance to have your winnings increased two, three, four, five and 10 times through the Power Play for an additional $1 per play. Players can multiply non-jackpot wins up to 10 times when the jackpot is $150 million or less.

All prizes are set cash amounts, except for the grand prize. In California, prize payout amounts are determined by the sales and the number of winners.

What is the largest Powerball jackpot ever?

Here are the five largest Powerball jackpots ever won:

$2.04 billion from one winning ticket in California in November 2022 $1.76 billion from one winning ticket in California in October 2023 $1.586 billion from three winning tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016 $1.08 billion from one winning ticket in California in July 2023 $842.4 million from a winning ticket in Michigan in January 2024

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

