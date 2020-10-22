Who won the presidential debate?

Election 2020 Debate (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden met for the second and last presidential debate with less than two weeks before Election Day. Here The Independent’s US team have their say on who they think came out best.

John Bennett, Washington Bureau Chief

Joe Biden came out swinging tonight and Donald Trump never recovered. The former vice president made a strong case that over 222,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, in large part, because of the Trump administration's response to the deadly disease.

Time and again, the president deflected blame and floated unsubstantiated conspiracy theories. Perhaps the night's most powerful moment came when Mr Biden objected to the president's repeated claims that he and son Hunter Biden improperly benefited from the father's tenure as VP. "It's not about his family or my family. It's about your family," Mr Biden said, pointing directly at the camera. "They're (families) in trouble. We should be talking about your families. But that's the last thing he wants to talk about."

It's doubtful the debate changed many minds, but if undecided voters and former Republicans who have left the president's orbit since 2016 are turned off by Mr Trump's antics, they probably made up their minds by 10.30pm ET.

Lucy Gray, US Audience Editor

Tonight's debate was far calmer than the previous Trump-Biden showdown we saw, perhaps even more so than Pence-Harris. This more sedate, mature environment allowed the candidates to get their teeth into the big election issues and show their true colors. Joe Biden took the president to task over immigration, coronavirus, international relations; the more measured setup allowed the Democrat to bring some real politics to the table - finally. Donald Trump was not completely trounced, but his election messages were often unclear, and certainly tired seeming. Overall tonight's winner? Joe Biden.

Richard Hall, Senior US Correspondent

It took this long, 12 days before Election Day, for the two candidates running for president of the United States to have anything close to a substantial discussion about the most important issue facing the country: the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues

For more than 15 minutes, Donald Trump and Joe Biden set out their respective pitches on how they would deal with the coronavirus.

On the substance, Mr Biden said he would back the scientists. Mr Trump said he disagreed with scientists on the need for lockdowns, and criticised America's foremost expert in infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci.

On this issue, Mr Biden is polling far ahead of Mr Trump. The president needed to win over elderly voters who are switching to Mr Biden, but he said nothing today that will convince undecideds that he is prepared to handle the cold winter ahead.

More follows …