He won a seat on Dallastown Borough Council, but DA says his criminal record disqualifies him

York County District Attorney Dave Sunday has filed an injunction seeking to bar Dave Womack from serving on the Dallastown Borough Council because of his nearly 19-year-old criminal record.

The Libertarian was elected in November with 95 percent of the vote.

Womack, a Dallastown resident of more than seven years, ran for the two-year position, which had been vacant after Ron Smith left the seat in 2019 to serve as a county commissioner.

According to Womack, the board had looked into appointing him, but he said he wanted to run and officially be elected to the position.

The York County District Attorney's Office filed an injunction challenging his right to the seat. The state Supreme Court recognizes felonies as "infamous crimes," which according to the state constitution makes Womack ineligible for the position.

In March of 2003, Womack was 21 years old and struggling with addiction, he said. According to court records, he robbed a Rutter's convenience store with a pellet gun, demanding the money from the register. He then traveled to a beer distributor, broke a window, and stole a case of beer.

In addition, he had stolen a shotgun from his father, filing off the serial number so it would not be traced back to him.

In July of 2003, he was charged with robbery, burglary and possession of a firearm with an altered identification. He pleaded guilty to all three counts and served four years in prison.

Womack said that since his release, he has been involved in the community through street cleanups, food drives and serving at homeless shelters. He works as a commercial construction subcontractor.

"I think it's honestly cruel and unusual punishment," Womack said of the attempt to keep him off the borough council. "I think I'm perpetually being charged for something I've already paid my debt to society for."

Sunday said he couldn’t talk about the ongoing case.

"I made a commitment to myself to not return to prison or to that lifestyle. Which is exactly what I’ve done since," Womack wrote in a statement. "I have been asked why I haven't applied for a pardon, and I feel like it would be hiding from my past. I am not proud of what I participated in nearly 20 years ago, but I cannot change it either. I can only work hard to repay the debt that I feel I owe to my community."

Gust Tatlas, chair of the York Libertarian Party, said he believes the injunction shows a bias against the local Libertarian party, which had a record year in the November election, as 13 candidates were elected to various positions in the county.

"I truly believe this is just a misunderstanding of the law, and if it's not, then the law is discriminatory and needs to be changed," Womack said. "They could appoint someone but for the last year the seat has been vacant. Seems silly they would go after an uncontested seat."

York Mayor Michael Helfrich faced a similar situation in 2012, when his criminal record came into question after he was elected to the city council. Ultimately, Judge Stephen P. Linebaugh ruled that Helfrich's felony drug conviction was not an "infamous crime."

A hearing is scheduled in Womack's case for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the York County Judicial Center, but that might be postponed as Womack finds legal counsel.

