You Won’t Believe the Edits Republicans Are Making to the January 6 Tapes

Republicans are leaving nothing up to interpretation. On Tuesday, Speaker Mike Johnson unequivocally admitted that the conservative party is doctoring footage of the January 6 insurrection to prevent the identification of the rioters in an investigation by the Justice Department.

“We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ,” Johnson said.



“That’s a slow process to get it done, we’re working steadily on it. We’ve hired additional personnel to do that and all of those tapes ultimately will be out so everybody can see them and draw their own conclusions,” he added.

Johnson: We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ pic.twitter.com/pQ6fSlAp9W — Acyn (@Acyn) December 5, 2023

The blur could also be an attempt to stop armchair sleuths on the internet from identifying the rioters—a process that could help expedite the lengthy investigation required to process more than 40,000 hours of footage and put names and histories to the 2,000 rioters in attendance that day.

Though by Johnson’s phrasing, it’s currently unclear if the DOJ already has possession of the tapes in question. If not, it certainly sounds like the House speaker just blatantly admitted to obstructing an official investigation.

Either way, it doesn’t look good for the GOP.