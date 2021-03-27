You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

mihtiander / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve managed to save $1 million for retirement, congratulations. Based on the average annual nondiscretionary expenditures in the United States for a single person, that money could last you for more than 41 years. This may not be true in big coastal cities like New York, but across the U.S. as a whole, $1 million could cover more than four decades of necessary annual expenditures.

As impressive as that is, there are many other countries where that $1 million can last much longer — some of which might surprise you. Australia, for example, has a reputation as a high-cost country, but your $1 million could last you over 43 years there. Fancy vast open spaces, stunning landscapes and high adventure? Consider New Zealand, where your $1 million could stretch for more than 46 years.

Thinking of retiring on a beach? Your $1 million won’t last 20 years in Bermuda, but how does over 74 years of retirement in either Fiji, Costa Rica or Jamaica sound? All offer pristine beaches and low costs — the dream combination for many retirees.

Whether you’ve already retired with $1 million or if that’s the goal you’re working toward, you’ll find plenty of desirable countries where your money can last through your golden years.

HORSESHOE BAY, BERMUDA - MAY 26 - A panoramic view of Horseshoe Bay Beach on May 26 2016 in Southampton Parish Bermuda.

50. Bermuda

Annual cost of living: $23,180.68



Annual rent: $27,486.41



Total annual cost: $50,667.09



How long it will last: 19 years, 8 months, 20 days

Cityscape Hong Kong with Junkboat at Twilight.

49. Hong Kong

Annual cost of living: $12,220.17

Annual rent: $24,138.00

Total annual cost: $36,358.18

How long it will last: 27 years, 5 months, 26 days

Village of Lungern, Switzerland

48. Switzerland

Annual cost of living: $19,716.99

Annual rent: $16,421.28

Total annual cost: $36,138.27

How long it will last: 27 years, 7 months, 26 days

Singapore, Singapore - November 4, 2016: Illuminated Supertrees and Skywalk in Gardens by the bay in Singapore at night.

47. Singapore

Annual cost of living: $12,726.86

Annual rent: $19,651.02

Total annual cost: $32,377.88

How long it will last: 30 years, 10 months, 11 days

Luxembourg City, historic destrict Grund, bridge over Alzette river.

46. Luxembourg

Annual cost of living: $13,236.69

Annual rent: $17,675.33

Total annual cost: $30,912.02

How long it will last: 32 years, 3 months, 28 days

Blooming lupine flowers on the Stokksnes headland on the southeastern Icelandic coast.

45. Iceland

Annual cost of living: $14,148.11

Annual rent: $12,360.86

Total annual cost: $26,508.97

How long it will last: 37 years, 8 months, 10 days

Colorful northern lights.

44. Norway

Annual cost of living: $15,185.02

Annual rent: $10,458.95

Total annual cost: $25,643.96

How long it will last: 38 years, 11 months, 19 days

Giants-Causeway-Northern-Ireland

43. Ireland

Annual cost of living: $12,246.84

Annual rent: $13,351.91

Total annual cost: $25,598.76

How long it will last: 39 years, 0 months, 13 days

Traditional Dhow cruising in Doha Bay towards Doha Skyscraper Skyline.

42. Qatar

Annual cost of living: $10,595.00

Annual rent: $14,756.70

Total annual cost: $25,351.70

How long it will last: 39 years, 5 months, 1 day

Bahamas

41. Bahamas

Annual cost of living: $13,216.30

Annual rent: $11,879.77

Total annual cost: $25,096.07

How long it will last: 39 years, 9 months, 26 days

40. Macao

Annual cost of living: $11,009.14

Annual rent: $13,621.33

Total annual cost: $24,630.46

How long it will last: 40 years, 6 months, 27 days

Wichita Falls is a city in and the county seat of Wichita County, Texas, United States.

39. United States

Annual cost of living: $11,368.37

Annual rent: $12,851.58

Total annual cost: $24,219.95

How long it will last: 41 years, 3 months, 4 days



Copenhagen, Denmark on the Nyhavn Canal.

38. Denmark

Annual cost of living: $13,337.09

Annual rent: $10,616.10

Total annual cost: $23,953.19

How long it will last: 41 years, 8 months, 19 days

Netherlands

37. The Netherlands

Annual cost of living: $11,707.21

Annual rent: $11,414.72

Total annual cost: $23,121.92

How long it will last: 43 years, 2 months, 20 days

Australia

36. Australia

Annual cost of living: $11,904.86

Annual rent: $10,962.49

Total annual cost: $22,867.35

How long it will last: 43 years, 8 months, 12 days

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 13th, 2018: Dubai Frame building at sunrise.

35. United Arab Emirates

Annual cost of living: $9,879.67

Annual rent: $12,838.75

Total annual cost: $22,718.42

How long it will last: 43 years, 11 months, 26 days

Israel

34. Israel

Annual cost of living: $12,944.91

Annual rent: $9,609.02

Total annual cost: $22,553.93

How long it will last: 44 years, 3 months, 21 days

Narita Japan

33. Japan

Annual cost of living: $13,525.33

Annual rent: $8,396.66

Total annual cost: $21,922

How long it will last: 45 years, 6 months, 31 days

The most famous landmark in Wellington.

32. New Zealand

Annual cost of living: $11,267.97

Annual rent: $10,179.91

Total annual cost: $21,447.89

How long it will last: 46 years, 7 months, 3 days

La Digue, Seychelles

31. Seychelles

Annual cost of living: $11,672.70

Annual rent: $9,657.13

Total annual cost: $21,329.82

How long it will last: 46 years, 10 months, 6 days

Malta

30. Malta

Annual cost of living: $10,864.82

Annual rent: $9,750.14

Total annual cost: $20,614.95

How long it will last: 48 years, 5 months, 21 days



The Eiffel Tower and river Seine at twilight in Paris, France.

29. France

Annual cost of living: $11,975.46

Annual rent: $8,290.82

Total annual cost: $20,266.28

How long it will last: 49 years, 3 months, 22 days

Aerial view of Chateau Frontenac hotel and Old Port in Quebec City, Canada.

28. Canada

Annual cost of living: $10,381.66

Annual rent: $9,390.92

Total annual cost: $19,772.58

How long it will last: 50 years, 6 months, 15 days

Scenic summer view of the Old Port pier architecture with ships, yachts and other boats in the Old Town of Helsinki, Finland.

27. Finland

Annual cost of living: $11,406.02

Annual rent: $8,303.65

Total annual cost: $19,709.67

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 12 days

Innsbruck cityscape, Austria.

26. Austria

Annual cost of living: $11,260.13

Annual rent: $8,441.57

Total annual cost: $19,701.69

How long it will last: 50 years, 8 months, 20 days

Stockholm Sweden cherry trees

25. Sweden

Annual cost of living: $11,343.27

Annual rent: $8,294.03

Total annual cost: $19,637.30

How long it will last: 50 years, 10 months, 20 days

10903, Britain, Cities, Horizontal, International, UK, countries, england, minimum wage, world

24. United Kingdom

Annual cost of living: $10,301.65

Annual rent: $9,079.82

Total annual cost: $19,381.47

How long it will last: 51 years, 6 months, 23 days

Skyline in Brussels.

23. Belgium

Annual cost of living: $11,544.06

Annual rent: $7,825.77

Total annual cost: $19,369.83

How long it will last: 51 years, 7 months, 3 days

Germany

22. Germany

Annual cost of living: $10,406.76

Annual rent: $8,656.45

Total annual cost: $19,063.21

How long it will last: 52 years, 5 months, 1 day

Barbados

21. Barbados

Annual cost of living: $12,537.05

Annual rent: $6,465.88

Total annual cost: $19,002.93

How long it will last: 52 years, 7 months, 1 day

South Korea

20. South Korea

Annual cost of living: $11,911.14

Annual rent: $7,027.15

Total annual cost: $18,938.29

How long it will last: 52 years, 9 months, 6 days



Manama, Bahrain

19. Bahrain

Annual cost of living: $9,154.93

Annual rent: $9,448.65

Total annual cost: $18,603.59

How long it will last: 53 years, 8 months, 17 days

View of Colosseum in Rome and morning sun, Italy, Europe.

18. Italy

Annual cost of living: $10,816.19

Annual rent: $6,863.58

Total annual cost: $17,679.77

How long it will last: 56 years, 6 months, 9 days

Beirut downtown cityscape & Mohammad al amin mosque.

17. Lebanon

Annual cost of living: $10,080.47

Annual rent: $7,434.48

Total annual cost: $17,514.95

How long it will last: 57 years, 0 months, 19 days

Beautiful Kuwait during Sunrise.

16. Kuwait

Annual cost of living: $7,821.54

Annual rent: $9,570.53

Total annual cost: $17,392.07

How long it will last: 57 years, 5 months, 15 days

Colorful buildings in Old San Juan.

15. Puerto Rico

Annual cost of living: $10,984.04

Annual rent: $6,058.56

Total annual cost: $17,042.59

How long it will last: 58 years, 7 months, 19 days

The colorful urban skyline of Panama city with a view over the financial district at sunset, Panama, Central America.

14. Panama

Annual cost of living: $8,630.99

Annual rent: $7,569.19

Total annual cost: $16,200.17

How long it will last: 61 years, 8 months, 6 days

Cyprus

13. Cyprus

Annual cost of living: $9,401.22

Annual rent: $6,574.93

Total annual cost: $15,976.15

How long it will last: 62 years, 6 months, 19 days

Madrid, Spain cityscape at night.

12. Spain

Annual cost of living: $8,670.20

Annual rent: $6,956.59

Total annual cost: $15,626.80

How long it will last: 63 years, 11 months, 12 days



Libya

11. Libya

Annual cost of living: $10,362.83

Annual rent: $4,772.44

Total annual cost: $15,135.27

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 8 days

Taiwan

10. Taiwan

Annual cost of living: $9,718.10

Annual rent: $5,410.68

Total annual cost: $15,128.78

How long it will last: 66 years, 0 months, 19 days

Sunrise landscape view with silhouettes of old temples, Bagan, Myanmar (Burma).

9. Myanmar

Annual cost of living: $6,034.79

Annual rent: $8,569.86

Total annual cost: $14,604.65

How long it will last: 68 years, 5 months, 3 days

Duli Pengiran Muda Mahkota Pengiran Muda Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei.

8. Brunei

Annual cost of living: $7,449.76

Annual rent: $7,023.95

Total annual cost: $14,473.70

How long it will last: 69 years, 0 months, 15 days



The beautiful fishing village of Camara de Lobos on the portugese Island of Madeira in warm evening sunshine light.

7. Portugal

Annual cost of living: $7,768.20

Annual rent: $6,664.73



Total annual cost: $14,432.93

How long it will last: 69 years, 2 months, 27 days

Trinidad-Tobago

6. Trinidad and Tobago

Annual cost of living: $8,888.25

Annual rent: $5,413.89

Total annual cost: $14,302.15

How long it will last: 69 years, 10 months, 13 days

Cityscape of the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

5. Slovenia

Annual cost of living: $8,654.52

Annual rent: $5,603.12

Total annual cost: $14,257.64

How long it will last: 70 years, 1 month, 1 day



Exterior of Ras Makkonen Selassie Church in Harar, Ethiopia.

4. Ethiopia

Annual cost of living: $8,605.89

Annual rent: $4,948.84

Total annual cost: $13,554.72

How long it will last: 73 years, 8 months, 20 days

Fiji

3. Fiji

Annual cost of living: $7,788.60

Annual rent: $5,705.75

Total annual cost: $13,494.35

How long it will last: 74 years, 0 months, 19 days



Scenic view of Arenal Volcano in central Costa Rica at sunrise.

2. Costa Rica

Annual cost of living: $8,502.35

Annual rent: $4,939.21

Total annual cost: $13,441.57

How long it will last: 74 years, 4 months, 5 days

People enjoy Doctor's Cave Beach, a famous, white, sandy beach in Montego Bay Jamaica on a sunny day.

1. Jamaica

Annual cost of living: $8,527.45

Annual rent: $4,894.31

Total annual cost: $13,421.77

How long it will last: 74 years, 5 months, 14 days

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 50 countries using Numbeo’s Mid-Year 2020 Cost-of-Living Indices by Country to find how long a $1 million nest egg will last in each. Numbeo’s Cost-of-Living Indices are based on the cost of living in New York City, so GOBankingRates first found Numbeo’s estimate of annual expenditures for a single person without rent in New York City and annual cost of rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City. GOBankingRates then multiplied these figures by each country’s cost-of-living and rent index scores to create estimates for an individual’s (1) annual expenditures excluding rent and (2) annual rent in each country. These two factors were combined to give each country a (3) total annual expenditure estimate which was then divided by 1,000,000 to find (4) how long $1,000,000 will last in each country. The country where $1,000,000 will last the longest was ranked No. 1. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 9, 2020.

