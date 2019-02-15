You Won’t Believe How Many US Voters Back the ‘Extreme’ 70% Tax Rate in Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal

According to data from Navigator Research, a recent poll concluded that almost half of Americans support a 70% marginal tax on income earned above $10 million. Without explanation, 48% of people polled favored the proposition from the Green New Deal. An additional 7% were in favor after learning the meaning of “marginal tax rate.”

One of several ideas floated by openly socialist US House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the proposal has been shrugged off by Bill Gates as “extreme.” The legendary technocrat also points out that the system would undoubtedly “start to create tax dodging and disincentives, and an incentive to have the income show up in other countries and things.”

39% of Republicans Support 70% Tax Rate (?)

The poll calls into question the composition of political parties in post-Trump America, where numerous “populists” have flooded into the Republican ranks and indubitably confused pollsters. Of the people who identified as Republicans, the allegedly conservative party in the United States, 39% supported the government taking 70 cents of dollar # 10,000,001.

Read the full story on CCN.com.