Here’s when you won’t need a Discover Pass at Washington parks in 2024
If you’re planning on getting in shape for the New Year, the Washington State Discover Pass Program announced its free parks day for 2024.
One of the free days is Monday, New Year’s Day.
On those days, you won’t need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Monday, Jan. 1 – First Day Hikes and New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Saturday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
Tuesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 111th Birthday
Monday, April 22 – Earth Day
Saturday, June 8 – National Get Outdoors Day
Sunday, June 9 – Free Fishing Day
Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth
Saturday, Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day
Thursday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 29 – Autumn Day
The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.
For more information on the free days in 2024, follow this link.