Here’s when you won’t need a Discover Pass at Washington parks in 2024

If you’re planning on getting in shape for the New Year, the Washington State Discover Pass Program announced its free parks day for 2024.

One of the free days is Monday, New Year’s Day.

On those days, you won’t need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Monday, Jan. 1 – First Day Hikes and New Year’s Day

Monday, Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday

Tuesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 111th Birthday

Monday, April 22 – Earth Day

Saturday, June 8 – National Get Outdoors Day

Sunday, June 9 – Free Fishing Day

Wednesday, June 19 – Juneteenth

Saturday, Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day

Thursday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Friday, Nov. 29 – Autumn Day

The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.

For more information on the free days in 2024, follow this link.