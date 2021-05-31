‘It won’t be the experience we want’: South Charlotte parents object to reassigning students

Anna Maria Della Costa
·6 min read

Parents vow to pull their children from the district’s successful language magnet pathway program if it’s moved from South Mecklenburg High School to the new E.E. Waddell Magnet High School when it opens in fall 2022.

And students are pleading with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to not even consider the move.

“We are a successful school with so much diversity and culture, and I don’t see why this has to change,” said Nadia Bolden, a sophomore at South Mecklenburg High who began her journey in a French language program in kindergarten.

“We should be the example and not the experiment. And I’ll say it in French,” she told board members at a public hearing last week.

Students and parents say CMS should “hit pause” on a scenario that would “change a perfectly fine high school.”

The World Language Academy that offers studies in five languages and represents 22% of South Mecklenburg’s total enrollment is a flashpoint as the district considers //reassigning some students to relieve excess capacity issues at a number of schools.

District officials presented a 55-page review, which included a scope of scenarios and community feedback involving Southeast Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary, Olympic High and E.E. Waddell Magnet High.

Recommendations would shuffle students to different schools at the elementary and high school levels in various parts of the city, but a plan involving South Mecklenburg has drawn the most attention — and criticism.

“I am opposed to the proposal which would move the language program to Waddell,” Doug Benson, a parent of two students at South Mecklenburg who are not part of the language program, told school board members during the public hearing. Benson was one of more than 50 members of the public who spoke.

“South Meck has become a shining example of a high school, which reflects the rich diversity of our community,” he said.

While a few board members said they want to delay a decision on student reassignments, district officials are in the process of narrowing scenarios toward a single recommendation for each school. The community will then be asked for feedback on draft recommendations before a final recommendation is brought to the board July 13.

‘We had no clue’

Moving the staple world language program would relieve South Mecklenburg of more than 700 students and create the opportunity to provide partial relief to Myers Park High School, district officials said.

If the move is made, the K-8 students who currently attend the E.E. Waddell Language Academy will be relocated to the new South Academy of International Languages (SAIL). And the World Language Academy would move to Waddell when it becomes a magnet high school next year.

The district also will have to grapple with more reassignments when two more planned high schools open between 2023-25.

Of the 1,197 survey responses the district received on the Waddell Magnet proposal — the majority are not currently enrolled in either Myers Park or South Mecklenburg — 81% said they would prefer the world language program remain at South Mecklenburg.

Sabine Macnamara has three children enrolled in the current E.E. Waddell Language Academy for K-8 students, including a freshman who will attend the program at South Mecklenburg this fall.

“I am, sadly, one of the many parents who would not continue on the language magnet path if it were to leave South Meck and move to Waddell,” she said.

Macnamara said she wants her children to have the “full high school experience.” She said: “That’s what’s happening. It won’t be the experience we want.”

Macnamara and other parents during Tuesday night’s public hearing questioned the district’s communication on the reassignment scenarios. Many claimed they had no idea the proposals were being worked up.

Parents also said they never saw the initial survey soliciting feedback the district made available earlier in the spring.

“We had no clue,” Macnamara said. “The first survey came at the bottom of an email.”

Macnamara said only 145 people filled out the first survey. The district’s second survey drew hundreds more participants: 938 people responded to a community feedback survey regarding a reassignment scenario that relieves overcrowding at Olympic High.

Questions sent to Superintendent Earnest Winston and Associate Superintendent Akeshia Craven-Howell for comment about the survey process did not receive responses.

Macnamara created her own survey and sent it to parents of all seventh- and eighth-grade students at the Waddell Language Academy, as well as Collinswood Language Academy, another program that serves K-8 students and feeds into the World Language Academy currently at South Mecklenburg.

The results: 78% of families from both language academies voted to keep the world language magnet program at South Mecklenburg High.

Of 75% of eighth-graders surveyed who will be continuing with the language magnet at South Mecklenburg this coming fall, 27% said they would go to Waddell if the magnet program was moved in their 10th-grade year.

The results were similar for seventh-grade families.

“Based on these percentages, out of the 260 South Mecklenburg magnet students in the class of 2025, only 70 would continue on to Waddell High School in the 10th grade,” Macnamara said. “Hopefully the decision isn’t final, and the CMS nail hasn’t already been put into the language magnet coffin.”

Making calculated decisions

School Board member Rhonda Cheek, a South Mecklenburg High alum, wants her colleagues to consider tabling a decision on student reassignment until there is updated enrollment data, among other information.

“It’s very hard to make these calculated decisions,” Cheek said. “I’m asking for a delay on the entire project. It’s our duty to take our time.”

Beyond the schools involved in the Waddell scenario, Garinger High School teacher Greg Asciutto contends that East Charlotte has been advocating for a world language magnet “since well before the last student assignment review in 2016.”

“We believe that a partial language magnet here now would help relieve overcrowding at South Mecklenburg (and) allow that school to retain its current program and give east side families the course offerings they have long-pined for and deserve,” Ascuitto told the board during the public hearing.

“We do have the demand for language programs.”

School Board member Carol Sawyer said at the meeting she felt the board was listening to the South Mecklenburg High community in a way “that we have never listened to other parts of the town. I know that my community in east Charlotte has not felt heard.

“We talk about equity being the through line in everything that we do. The response of this board to the pressure, frankly, that we are getting from Myers Park and southeast Charlotte residents is intense and frankly has nothing to do with student outcomes.”

She continued: “My emails are running heavily weighted toward ‘my property values’ and ‘my entitlement to go to a particular school because I could afford to buy into that part of town.’

“I just have to raise that, because I am deeply offended by some of the emails that I am getting and the level of privilege and entitlement that is expressed in them — as well as the utter disregard for our students who attend other schools and the affront that they would have to attend a school that might not have just other wealthy white people.”

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Stone told Prince William and Kate Middleton she rode a motorcycle around Buckingham Palace

    Emma Stone opened up to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge about filming her new movie, "Cruella," around London.

  • Letters to the Editor: You pay more in gas taxes but don't see better roads yet. This is why

    The California Transportation Commission chairwoman says promised federal funding will soon make the benefits of gas tax much clearer.

  • Question for Denmark: Why could the US allegedly eavesdrop?

    Sweden's defense minister wants Denmark to explain why that country's foreign secret service allegedly helped the United States spy on European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, more than seven years ago. On Monday, Danish lawmaker Karsten Hoenge of the left-leaning Socialist People’s Party, which is supporting Denmark's Social Democratic government, said he would quiz the Scandinavian country's defense and justice ministers in parliament about the case.

  • China allows couples to have three children in major policy shift

    China announced on Monday that each couple would be permitted to have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two children after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country. The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported. In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy - initially imposed to halt a population explosion - with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families. Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, with data showing a fertility rate of 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy. This is a breaking news file and will be updated.

  • Tennis-French Open deletes tweet on Osaka press blackout

    The tweet showed pictures of Rafa Nadal, Kei Nishikori, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff engaging with the media along with the caption: "They understood the assignment." Osaka announced before the start of the tournament that she would not do any press conferences to protect her mental health, prompting criticism from French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton.

  • Covid summer: Fauci warns US not to ‘declare victory’ despite lowest rates in a year

    ‘We don’t want to declare victory prematurely,’ expert tells the Guardian while 2021 has seen more global cases than all of 2020 ‘The more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer,’ Fauci said. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the US, has warned it is too early to declare victory against Covid-19 as cases fall in the country to the lowest rates since last June. “We don’t want to declare victory prematurely because we still have a ways to go,” Fauci told the Guardian in an interview. “But the more and more people that can get vaccinated, as a community, the community will be safer and safer.” The Memorial Holiday weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in the US, and for the at least 50% of the adult population that is fully vaccinated, it could usher in a season of maskless barbecues and trips to the beach. Daily coronavirus cases have dropped 53% since 1 May, according to Johns Hopkins University data, but the rates are still high in the unvaccinated population and cases are growing globally. Already there have been more global cases in 2021 than in all of 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University data. “As long as there is some degree of activity throughout the world, there’s always a danger of variants emerging and diminishing somewhat the effectiveness of our vaccines,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid). The US has been under pressure to provide greater aid in global vaccine efforts and has in recent weeks committed to donate 80m vaccines in addition to the $4bn donation its pledged to Covax, the global vaccine-sharing scheme. Fauci said more help could be on the way. “We are discussing right now at various levels about how we might be able to up production to get vaccine doses from the companies that are already making them for us, get more doses that will be able to be distributed to lower- and middle-income countries,” Fauci said. Commuters receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Coney Island subway station in Brooklyn. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters At the same time, the US must address the issues stopping its people from getting vaccinated. Part of this group is strongly opposed to the vaccine but there is also a portion of the unvaccinated population that hasn’t been able to get the shot because of lack of access to information or transportation or concerns about missing work because paid sick leave is not guaranteed in the US. Fauci said this too is something the US is focusing its efforts on as Joe Biden’s administration seeks to get a first dose of the vaccine to 70% of the US adult population by 4 July. This month, the White House deployed more vaccination resources to underserved areas and mobile clinics and supported an effort by ride-share companies to offer free trips for people getting vaccinated. In April, Biden called for all employers to provide paid time off for employees to get vaccinated and made a tax credit for small and medium-sized businesses to offer paid leave for employees to get the shot and to recover from any side-effects they might experience after. “Today, in our current day, the accessibility and the convenience of getting a vaccine is really rather striking,” Fauci said. But until the overwhelming majority of Americans have been vaccinated, the Covid-19 risk is still high in the US. As of Friday, 59.1% of Americans 12 and older had received their first dose of the vaccine and 47.4% were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC). “We cannot abandon public health measures when you still have a degree of viral activity in the broad community in the United States,” Fauci said. “Although we’re down to less than 30,000 infections per day that’s still a lot of infections per day.” The national death rate among the unvaccinated population is roughly the same as it was in late March, according to a Washington Post data analysis published this month. The adjusted hospitalization rate is as high as it was in late February, though cases are declining, according to the analysis. Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in the next few months, coronavirus could spread out of hand among unvaccinated people. “Unfortunately these groups of people who are anti-vax or who will end up being susceptible to the disease are going to be in pockets,” Sell said. “It’s not going to be evenly distributed through the population.” Earlier this month, the CDC released an optimistic report which said in a best case scenario, Covid-19 infections could be driven to low levels by July if the vast majority of people get vaccinated and take other precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing. The CDC report was not a forecast, but a set of scenarios created by six independent research teams using data through 27 March. The modeling does not include what could happen if there was a new, more dangerous variant. Sell expects things will be better this summer, but warned that autumn is still an unknown. “I think we should be humble about what our certainty is about how things will unfold,” Sell said. ”There have been a lot of curveballs.” Sandra Lindsay, left, receives the Covid vaccine from Dr Michelle Chester, right, in Queens, New York, inDecember. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AP In the meantime, clinicians like Dr Michelle Chester, who administered the first Covid-19 vaccine in the US outside a clinical trial, are pushing to get vaccinations in as many people as possible. “I’m happy with the numbers but we need to do more because there is still a huge number of people that are still not vaccinated,” said Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, the healthcare system which has treated more hospitalized Covid-19 patients than anywhere in the US. Northwell Health has vaccination sites operating for people 12 and older in the greater New York City area. Some are open 24 hours a day to ensure people with difficult work schedules can find time to get the vaccine. “The more that we can get people vaccinated, the less we have to worry about the virus in a sense of it affecting those individuals who maybe cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons,” Chester said. “We’re protecting them.” Chester said there is still “a long way to go”, but she expects for her family, at least, a more normal summer than last year. “My husband is vaccinated, my daughter couldn’t wait to get her vaccine,” Chester said. “I feel very comfortable that my family is protected and I want that same level of comfort everyone else because I just want to get back to normal.”

  • Yes, your employer can require you to get a COVID vaccine. Here are the updated rules

    The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers can require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to physically enter the workplace — with few exceptions.

  • As Covid slows in America, dogs face their new normal: Not being with owners 24/7

    The pandemic gave many dogs more time with their owners, but experts say it’s time for owners and their pets to learn to be apart.

  • Remembering the United States Colored Troops who helped win the Civil War

    Created by the government after emancipation in 1863, the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers helped the Union win a decisive victory in the Civil War.

  • Jerome Baker’s first Dolphins jersey may have also been yours!

    Jerome Baker's first Dolphins jersey may have also been yours!

  • Second Opinion: We know social media can incite violence. Moderation can help, it it's done right

    To gauge smoking's toxicity, you'd study lungs not just smoke. Now apply that to toxic social media.

  • Irish Central Bank Official Says Crypto’s Popularity Is ‘Great Concern’

    Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the regulator, warned that investors could lose all their money.

  • Memorial Day sales: All the best savings events to shop this weekend

    These are the best Memorial Day sales you can shop at Anthropologie, Macy's and more—shop our huge roundup now.

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Hong Kong is offering vaccinated residents the chance to win a free $1.4 million apartment

    Businesses are starting to play a major role in the Hong Kong government's push to get people vaccinated.

  • Nikki Haley called VP Kamala Harris 'unprofessional and unfit' for telling people to 'enjoy the long weekend'

    Haley appeared to take issue with Harris not tweeting about the meaning of Memorial Day, which the VP did the next day. Haley has not as of Sunday.

  • The fun is done. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in real trouble. | Opinion

    The Mavs had a 2-0 series lead and 30-11 edge in Game 3, but since then the Clippers have outscored the Mavs 213-159 and have now tied the series.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.