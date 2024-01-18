You won’t find this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal listed on Samsung’s website

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra includes a free storage upgrade to 512GB while paying the same amount as for the 256GB variety, along with $100 Samsung credit, and up to $750 enhanced trade-in depending on the phone you trade in. There's also 15% student discount for eligible students.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a pretty special upgrade for Android lovers and is sure to top our look at the best phones shortly. Now sporting a titanium frame, it feels far classier than previous Samsung Galaxy phones. Its 6.8-inch AMOLED screen is more than just larger with its Quad HD+ resolution teamed up with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate ensuring it looks great at all times. 2,600 nits peak brightness outdoors means it’s easy to use in bright sunlight too.

Alongside that is an exceptional set of camera lenses. It has a 200MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP tele 5x optical zoom, and 10MP tele 3x optical zoom too. As expected from such a phone, there’s its famous 100x Space Zoom feature too. Images are further improved by Samsung’s ProVisual AI engine enhancing anything you snap with Samsung using meaningful AI across the board. At all times, everything works super speedily thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering proceedings constantly beating many of the best Android phones.

