‘He won’t leave me alone.’ She tried to leave the man she met at 13. Then she went missing.

Syra Ortiz-Blanes
·17 min read

When Angie González vanished from the small town of Barranquitas earlier this year, her mother began imagining Puerto Rico’s steep, verdant mountains.

Elba Santos flew from Connecticut, where she has lived since Hurricane María, to search for the 29-year-old nurse and mother of three in the Cordillera Central, the sierra that fractures the island in half from east to west.

For days, she drove through the winding roads from morning until night, stopping and shouting her first born’s name into the wild abyss below.

“Angie, please, if you are there, speak!” she cried. “I am looking for you, it’s mamita. Angie Noemi!”

It wasn’t like her daughter to leave without telling someone where she was going. And the timing of her disappearance was alarming. She’d just broken up with the father of her children, the man she’d been with for 16 years and who kept a close eye on her every move.

“I don’t want anyone to stop me,” she told her mom before going missing. “I don’t want anyone to call me in the morning to ask what I am up to, where I am, why am I taking so long. I want to have my own life.”

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

In recent years, Puerto Rico has been pummeled by hurricanes and earthquakes, leaving many homeless or living in unsafe housing while also struggling to make ends meet. For women experiencing abuse, leaving became even harder. Then came the pandemic. A strict quarantine kept women stuck indoors, with fewer opportunities to ask for help in a region where a reckoning over abuse against women has barely begun.

The official figures suggest women in Puerto Rico may have been safer during the lockdown. Domestic violence incidents reported by police decreased in 2020. Incidents between March, April, and May—when the strictest measures were in place — went down about 10% from 2019.

But experts, shelter operators, and women’s advocates say a different story was taking place behind closed doors. Calls to more discrete domestic abuse hotlines went up. The Observatory for Gender Equity, a coalition of academics and women’s rights groups considered a leading authority in tracking gender-based violence on the island, recorded a substantial uptick in femicides, or gender-related killings, during the first months of lockdown.

The Puerto Rico Police Department did not have comparable month-to-month statistics available. However, a Miami Herald analysis of data from the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, a government agency, shows killings of women slightly increased between March and May of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

In late January, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declared a state of emergency over gender-based violence as one of his first acts in office. The goal: To dramatically reduce the number of women killed violently each year.

“The femicides we had last year, each and every one of them, is regrettable,” Pierluisi said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “We should put a stop to it. Gender violence in general... should be stuff of the past.”

As she searched through Puerto Rico’s humid forests, Santos remembered one of the last conversations she’d had with her daughter in a string of audio messages on WhatsApp. González had tried leaving the relationship before, but Roberto Rodríguez always beckoned her back. This time was different, she said. She’d get out once and for all— even if she had to call the police to kick him out.

“It is the only way to make him disappear from my life,” she said. “He won’t leave me alone.”

Early red flags after meeting at 13

González came into the world fighting for her life. She was diagnosed with respiratory failure at birth and spent 13 days hospitalized. Her lungs eventually began to function properly, but doctors warned of possible brain damage.

Eight months later, she began to walk. Weeks later, she spoke. Within her first year, she was singing Puerto Rican classics like “En Mi Viejo San Juan.”

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

She grew up surrounded by a big family in Barranquitas, a small town nestled in the mountains. A hard-working student, she was elected class treasurer in the ninth grade. That’s when she met Rodríguez, who had a younger brother in her grade. She was 13. He was six years older.

“I didn’t like the relationship,” Santos said. “I didn’t like it at all.”

Her father forbade them from seeing each other but the two snuck around in secret. González’s grades took a nosedive. Thinking it was impossible to keep the two apart, her parents imposed new rules: He could only visit her at their home. But months after turning 15, González got pregnant.

Incensed, Santos went to the local police station to file a complaint against Rodríguez for having sex with a minor. Officers told her there was nothing they could do because Puerto Rico’s age of consent was 14, she said. In fact, it had increased to 16 three years before.

“They said, ‘If she had been fourteen, then yes, but she is already fifteen,” she recalled.

But when she brought up pursuing charges, relatives discouraged her, saying it wouldn’t change anything and would damage her relationship with her daughter. González’s parents turned their focus to keeping her in school, but Rodríguez insisted that she drop out. Santos managed to enroll her daughter in a vocational school. Rodríguez joined her, saying he wanted to become an electrician.

“That’s when I noticed that he did not want to leave her alone anywhere,” she said.

As the years went by, Santos’ fear grew. Her daughter became a nurse and found work at a hospital, but said Rodríguez forced her to quit. The young family, then with two daughters, got evicted from a rental home and ended up living in a car. González left him briefly, moving back in with her parents, but eventually took him back.

In private, she confided to her mother that Rodríguez had threatened to kill her, himself, and the girls. It was a stark contrast to the family man he painted himself to be in public, the one who showered his mother-in-law with love and praise.

The children also slipped details of their daily life.

“Abuela, daddy arrived yesterday and broke everything,” she recalled her eldest grandchild once telling her. “He broke my chair. He broke the DVD. He broke a bunch of things. Mami grabbed us and we hid in the bathroom.”

On another occasion, the girl said her dad yelled to their mother, “What if I slap you again like I did that one time?”

González’s uncle approached her about filing for a restraining order.

“It’s a piece of paper that won’t protect me at all,” she told him. “And I know that when I denounce him he is going to do the impossible to kill me and can kill the girls.”

Then came Hurricane María. Dirty stormwater flooded the young family’s home. In December 2019, daily earthquakes began rattling southwest Puerto Rico. The couple, now with three daughters, was living in her parents’ home. Though it wasn’t damaged from the quakes, it constantly shook.

Despite her troubles, González was “ecstatic for life” and in her few moments of respite, took her daughters out on outings around the island, her mother said.

“A girl who gave everything for everyone,” Santos said.

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

Lockdown hides trail of violence

In mid-March 2020, the island went into one of the strictest lockdowns in the United States. People were only allowed to leave home for essential tasks. Most businesses were shuttered and a curfew put in place. Women’s groups worried the measures would put those in situations of domestic abuse at even greater risk.

“Aggressors can use the lockdown situation like a tool of power and to exert control,” anti-violence coalition Coordinadora Paz Para La Mujer and over 30 organizations wrote then-Gov. Wanda Vázquez.

They asked for domestic violence shelters to be classified as essential services. Other local groups also raised the alarm. Kilómetro Cero, a human rights organization, along with 26 other groups, sent two letters to the Department of Public Safety asking police for a new way for women living in quarantine with abusive partners to file complaints. The Red de Albergues de Puerto Rico, a network of domestic violence shelters, asked officials to create a space for those who are COVID-19 positive.

All their letters went unanswered, said the heads of the organizations.

The governor did enact some policies to address gender violence. She had declared shelters an essential service by April and signed an executive order ordering all government agencies to prioritize services that offered women “prevention, protection, and safety” later in October.

But women’s advocates called the response slow and haphazard, not unlike what they’d seen after recent natural disasters. Following Hurricane Maria, hotlines used to report domestic violence and sexual assault were unreliable for weeks. Refugees International found that domestic violence police officers were deployed at blacked out roads to control traffic.

Femicides committed by intimate partners rose after the catastrophic storm, according to a 2019 study from Kilómetro Cero and Proyecto Matria, another rights group. The study—the most comprehensive on women’s killings in Puerto Rico to date—found that one woman is killed on the island every seven days.

The daily earthquakes that began rattling southwest Puerto Rico in 2019 further compounded the stress and devastation many families were experiencing.

The coronavirus and restrictions to curb its spread have created “a double pandemic,” said Vilmarie Rivera, director of the Hogar Nueva Mujer, a domestic violence shelter.

During the lockdown months, calls for help rose from about eight to as many as 40 a day, she said. Women asked for childcare, emotional support and food. One year later, the group still receives around 30 inquiries a day from women looking for assistance.

The Observatory for Gender Equity has recorded 76 femicides in Puerto Rico from January 2020 to April 2021. They also registered an 83% increase in femicides in the first three months of the pandemic. The organization uses United Nations protocols to track femicides, incorporating figures from a broader range of crimes than those used by police; for example, the deaths of trans women, said analyst Débora Upegui-Hernández.

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

During the summer, the island ended the lockdown and made curfew later as it began to reopen the economy—a period during which overall femicides decreased. But as the economy opened, the number of femicides that were not tied to relationships increased, the analyst said.

Official police figures report 46 deaths of women and girls classified as homicides in 2020, up slightly from 42 the previous year. Those deaths include a range of causes in which few details are provided. One category, domestic violence, showed a decrease from 2019 to 2020. A 2019 Proyecto Matria and Kilómetro Cero study found that Puerto Rican police annually underreported femicides by as much as 27% compared to their findings.

Sgt. Axel Valencia, the police department’s press director, declined to address the discrepancy in detail, stating that, “The only statistics based on official data are those of the Puerto Rico Police.”

‘She was very afraid to leave’

González never stopped working at the nursing home during the pandemic, despite her own medical issues. She had been diagnosed with skin and breast cancer at 25 and also suffered from fibromyalgia.

“She could be very ill, but she worked,” said Karla Rodríguez, 31, González’s close friend. “She truly loved her patients.”

Roberto Rodríguez had already been in charge of watching the kids while she was at work before the pandemic. Now, the girls were at home around the clock trying to keep up with their learning without an internet connection. After shifts, González would collect class assignments at school and return them to teachers after her daughters completed them.

“She had no one who could help her at the time,” Karla Rodríguez said. “The pandemic, in that sense, made it harder.”

The two met a decade earlier. González never admitted that she was experiencing abuse. But Karla Rodríguez, who said she herself had been in an abusive relationship, picked up on signs. Her spouse called her constantly. And he didn’t like that she’d lost weight.

“That made him more controlling,” she said, recalling how he criticized her running clothes. “She looked very pretty and everyone was telling her so.”

Karla Rodríguez encouraged her to leave the relationship, but she was resistant: “She was very afraid to leave. But Angie didn’t show it often. No matter how bad things were.”

Earlier this year, though, González decided she’d had enough.

‘With a smile I say goodbye to the past,” she wrote in a Facebook post, hinting at major changes in her life. “I open the door to embark on a new path, always holding hands with God.”

Santos, recalling one of their last conversations, said her daughter was relieved.

“When she left him, she told me, ‘I feel so light. Like I took off 200 pounds off my shoulders,’” she said. “And I told her, ‘Angie, be careful, please be careful.’”

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

‘Maybe she wanted a breather’

Despite the efforts of advocates, women in abusive relationships found their options steadily narrowing as the pandemic paralyzed life in Puerto Rico.

Angela Jiménez, a legal advocate for domestic and sexual violence survivors who runs a virtual women’s empowerment group, said COVID-19 restrictions allowed abusers to isolate women.

“He cannot allow other human beings, family, friends, to reach the victim, because they will notice physical blows, emotional injuries, behavioral changes,” she said. “And then imagine, if we add to that the state telling you, ‘Look, victim, you now have to follow my instructions.’”

The Herald interviewed 13 of Jiménez’s clients, all domestic violence victims and survivors, and most said the pandemic had complicated their experience in some way. Over half said abusive partners had used the pandemic to exert control or threaten them.

Mental health providers limited in-person appointments or offered virtual appointments only, which for women living in close quarters with a violent partner, was not an option. Leaving home temporarily or escaping altogether required complicated planning. Court hearings went virtual and restraining orders can be requested online. But notifying aggressors of a protection order can take weeks longer, Jiménez said.

The virus has also complicated Puerto Rican Police Department’s operations— a force of about 12,000 agents accused in 2012 by the ACLU of “systematically” failing to police and investigate violence against women.

During the pandemic, police have been in charge of enforcing COVID-19 regulations. At least seven officers have died after falling ill with the virus, which has sickened hundreds of agents. At one point last year, there were over 1,000 members of the force in quarantine, said Valencia, the police’s press director.

Several police stations and divisions have also been temporarily shuttered as COVID-19 cases crop up in the force. In October, Puerto Rico’s 911 hotline was suspended for nearly 10 hours after call center employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Because someone got COVID, they have to close down the entire station,” Jiménez said. “When you call, they arrive two hours later. It affects when the victim goes to the police, and the police doesn’t want to transport anyone because of COVID, so they send the victim alone to court.”

Valencia said that “at no moment had service been interrupted” in any location temporarily shuttered because of COVID-19 infections.

As of April 5, there had been 16 femicides on the island in 2021, according to the Observatory for Gender Equity — on track to keep pace with last year’s figures.

Pierluisi’s emergency declaration includes measures like adding teeth to restraining orders by instructing officers to follow up with those who file for them. The governor is proposing about $6 million from local coffers and allocated an additional $2 million in federal money to finance public efforts against gender violence.

Activist groups in Puerto Rico are celebrating the governor’s decision, while also vowing to keep close tabs on how it is implemented.

“It seems that we are finally going to be able to address the issue of violence against women with the three parties that should always have been actively involved—government, organizations, and society,” said Amarilis Pagán, executive director of Proyecto Matria.

In January, when her daughter went missing, Santos went to the police to say that she thought Rodríguez knew what happened. In audio messages she shared with police, she said, he spoke about González in the past tense after she went missing and accused her of being a liar.

“My daughter would have never in her life left her three daughters,” Santos told an officer.

“No, but your daughter is young,’” she said he replied. “Maybe she wanted a breather.”

Cross along a mountain road

As Santos finished a long day of scouring the overgrown, humid forests, her cell phone lit up with a text message from her daughter’s 10-year-old child.

“Abuela, they took daddy prisoner,” she wrote.

Family members congregated outside of the police station in Barranquitas. An hour later, the police officer called from the neighboring town of Coamo.

“He said, ‘I need you to come here right now and at once to start preparing the funeral arrangements,’” recounted Santos, who had put the call on speaker so all the relatives present could hear. “My phone flew eight feet up. I started screaming, screaming, screaming. I couldn’t breathe.”

Roberto Rodríguez had confessed to officers that he had killed the mother of his children, officers later said. González was found dead at the base of a 30-foot precipice, alongside a desolate rural highway, not far from where her mother had searched.

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

“I would have found her,” she said, pinching her fingers. “I was this close to finding her.”

By the time Santos had arrived, an hour later, she said the officer, the same one who said her daughter had probably run away, had left the scene. She was not allowed to see her daughter, who had already been identified by a cousin.

“I got so angry,” Santos said. “I said, ‘You know why the police officer left? Because he’s ashamed. He said my daughter needed a breather.’”

In response to questions from the Herald about the handling of González’s case, Valencia said the current police commissioner, Antonio López, is working to expedite investigations, protect victims and hold officers accountable, creating a crimes against women unit within the force.

“The Puerto Rican police has dedicated its resources to support this fight,” he said.

Roberto Rodriguez’s family did not respond to a request for comment. He remains behind bars and is being represented by a lawyer from a free legal clinic who did not respond to inquiries from the Herald.

It has now been almost three months since González was killed. Santos is still Barranquitas, taking care of her grandchildren. The three girls still live in the blue house at the bottom of a hill that they shared with their mother, father, and grandfather. The family’s cats and chickens roam the road framed by feathery eucalyptus trees. A 10-month-old, black Great Dane puppy that González named Grandote and gifted her daughters spends his days watching the sheep and other animals.

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

At the spot where González was found, her family erected a pink cross. At the center is an illustration of her, smiling in blue scrubs, white wings sprouting from her back. The colorful memorial is covered in plastic purple orchids, pale daisies, lilac roses, and golden sunflowers, her favorite.

Santos hopes the emergency declaration will empower women to seek help and laments that her own daughter suffered in silence. After her death, Santos learned of an organization offering help for domestic violence victims less than 15 miles from where González was living.

“Many times we told her, ‘We can help you. You have to get out of this,’” she said. “But she said she couldn’t because he was going to kill her. He was going to kill her.”

(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)
(Photo by Erika P. Rodriguez)

Recommended Stories

  • HSBC bans customers from buying bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy shares

    HSBC has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving into their accounts MicroStrategy Inc stock, a message seen by Reuters showed, calling it a "virtual currency product". The bank will not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to or referencing the performance of virtual currencies, the message to an HSBC InvestDirect client said. Bitcoin is the largest and best-known virtual currency.

  • Postcard from Titanic's radio operator being sold at auction

    A postcard written by the Titanic's senior radio operator just weeks before the ocean liner sank in the North Atlantic in 1912 has been put up for auction. The card, with a glossy image of the ill-fated ship on the front, was written by Jack Phillips to his sister, Elsie Phillips, in March 1912 while awaiting the ship’s first sea trials, according to RR Auction in Boston. Phillips, who turned 25 on board, stayed at his post after the Titanic struck an iceberg to send calls for assistance to other ships in the area until water was lapping around his feet, according to RR Auction.

  • Witness in Kylr Yust case says she saw car approach Kopetsky on day she disappeared

    Kylr Yust faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Kara Kopetsky, 17, and Jessica Runions, 21.

  • Biden to Nominate Tucson Police Chief to Lead Customs and Border Protection

    President Biden on Monday announced he would issue nominations to fill six leadership roles at the Department of Homeland Security, including the nomination of Tucson, Ariz. police chief Chris Magnus to head U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Biden will tap Magnus, who has been characterized as having “extensive experience in addressing immigration issues,” because of Tucson’s closeness to the southern border, according to Fox News. Magnus previously served as police chief in Fargo, N.D. and Richmond, Calif., as well. He was thrust into the national spotlight when a picture of him in uniform holding a Black Lives Matter sign during a protest in Richmond went viral, according to the New York Times. Last June, he offered to resign from his post as chief of the Tucson police while releasing a video in which a 27-year-old Latino man, Carlos Ingram Lopez, died in custody, according to the report. However, Mayor Regina Romero did not accept the resignation. He had been a critic of the immigration policies of former President Trump and his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, saying they made it more difficult for police to crackdown on crime. “The harsh anti-immigrant rhetoric and Mr. Sessions’s reckless policies ignore a basic reality known by most good cops and prosecutors,” Magnus wrote in a New York Times opinion piece in 2017. “If people are afraid of the police, if they fear they may become separated from their families or harshly interrogated based on their immigration status, they won’t report crimes or come forward as witnesses.” Biden will also issue other nominations for top immigration and Department of Homeland Security roles including Ur Jaddou as director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Jen Easterly as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; Jon Meyer as general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security; Rob Silvers as undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans for the Department of Homeland Security; and John Tien, deputy secretary for the Department of Homeland Security. “I am excited that President Biden has nominated an extraordinary group of individuals for critical leadership positions in the Department of Homeland Security,” Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a press release scheduled to be shared on Monday, according to Fox News. “They are highly-regarded and accomplished professionals with deep experience in their respective fields. Together they will help advance the Department of Homeland Security’s mission to ensure the safety and security of the American people,” the statement adds.

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson says debate over the anti-trans bill he vetoed is about 'the future' of the GOP

    Hutchinson was targeted by his own party for vetoing the bill, including by former President Donald Trump who called him a "lightweight RINO."

  • Kerry Hyder on decision to join Seahawks: ‘They wanted me there’

    Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder joined 710 ESPN Seattle's Jake and Stacy to talk about his signing with the organization.

  • Steve McQueen’s Iconic Persol Sunglasses Are Back—for Good

    The legendary shades are celebrating their all-star status with five new models

  • Here we go again! Golfer’s shot lands on alligator’s head on Hilton Head course

    Talk about playing from the rough.

  • 'Skilled predator' FBI boss harassed 8 women, watchdog finds

    One woman carried a ruler at FBI headquarters so she could smack James Hendricks’ hands when he reached for her legs and breasts. Hendricks quietly retired last year as a special agent in charge after the Office of Inspector General — the Justice Department's internal watchdog — concluded he sexually harassed eight female subordinates in one of the FBI’s most egregious known cases of sexual misconduct. Hendricks was among several senior FBI officials highlighted in an AP investigation last year that found a pattern of supervisors avoiding discipline — and retiring with full benefits — even after claims of sexual misconduct against them were substantiated.

  • A female US Army soldier ran a mile in a 96-pound bomb suit in under 11 minutes, setting a world record

    "The helmet's definitely the worst part because if you're leaning forward or backward, it'll take your whole body with you," she said.

  • Yankees forced new player to shave his beard and his young daughter didn't even want to look at him

    Rougned Odor looked entirely different after shaving his beard to comply with the Yankees facial hair policy.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion to sequester the jury after police shot a 20-year-old Black man at a traffic stop nearby

    Judge Peter Cahill said sequestering the jury following the protests could lead jurors to believe there is a new threat to their safety.

  • Will Smith's "Emancipation" becomes first major film production to pull out of Georgia

    Actor Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua said Monday they are moving their upcoming film production, "Emancipation," out of Georgia in response to the state's new voting restrictions. Why it matters: The passage of the law has spurred outrage across the U.S., with activists calling it a move to disenfranchise Black voters. Backed by Apple Studios, the slavery-era film is the first major production to leave the state due to the voting law, the New York Times reports. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "At this moment in time, the nation is coming to terms with its history and is attempting to eliminate vestiges of institutional racism to achieve true racial justice," Smith and Fuqua said in a joint statement. "We cannot in good conscience provide economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws that are designed to restrict voter access.""The new Georgia voting laws are reminiscent of voting impediments that were passed at the end of Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting," they added. "Regrettably, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to another state."The big picture: Georgia has been central to major studios like Marvel and Netflix in the last few years, offering generous tax incentives to Hollywood productions. It's unclear if the move will prompt other film productions to leave the state.A coalition of major corporate players, many of them based in Georgia, have expressed concerns about the new law. Go deeper: CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after Zoom summitMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Norwegian Cruise Line lost $4 billion last year. Their CEO’s pay doubled.

    The tourism industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and cruise lines are no exception. In fact, they appeared particularly vulnerable to outbreaks early on in the crisis, and sailings stopped around the world. These groundings led to an 80 percent revenue drop and $4 billion in losses for Norwegian Cruise Line, one of the largest of its ilk in the world, The Wall Street Journal reports. Yet, at the same time, CEO Frank Del Rio's compensation doubled to $36.4 million, a Journal analysis of executive pay in 2020 found. The increase was in part driven by bonuses tied a three-year contract extension, a Norwegian Cruise spokesman said, adding that Del Rio's pay included amounts related to the effects of the pandemic and a U.S. government decision to halt travel to Cuba. "We believe these changes were in the best interests of the company and secured Mr. Del Rio's continued invaluable expertise," the spokesman told the Journal. "Our management team took quick, decisive action to reduce costs, conserve cash, raise capital." He said that a plan to relaunch the company's fleet is underway, as well. To be clear, Del Rio is not an outlier. Pay rose in 2020 for 206 of the 322 CEOs in the Journal's analysis, and the median pay for the executives in that group jumped to $13.7 million last year from $12.8 million in 2019. While it's true that many CEOs took salary cuts during the pandemic, the Journal notes that much of their pay is tied to bonuses or equity, so they were still able to reel in a lot of money when the stock market rebounded. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Anna Kendrick paired see-through shoes with a multicolored dress that had a thigh-high slit for the BAFTAs

    Anna Kendrick's metallic dress was designed by Zuhair Murad. Her shoes were created by Andrea Wazen.

  • Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

    Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for providing unparalleled devotion and dedication to Queen Elizabeth, his "Granny", and said he would be sorely missed by the nation and the world. Releasing a statement on his return to Britain from his home in the United States ahead of Philip's funeral on Saturday, Harry said the Duke of Edinburgh had been a man of "service, honour and great humour". "So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself."

  • Prince Harry may have to wear suit instead of military uniform to Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will be the first occasion that marks Prince Harry's change of status within the Royal family. The Queen stripped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of all official royal titles earlier this year after they confirmed that they would not return to their roles as working royals. As a ceremonial event, it is believed that the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Earl of Wessex will attend the funeral in military uniform. But as the Duke was stripped of his honorary military titles, including his prized role as Captain General of the Royal Marines, it is thought he will have to wear a suit despite having served as an Army officer. Protocol dictates that retired service personnel can wear their medals – but not their uniform – at official engagements once they have left the military.

  • Doing crunches won't get you abs by summer - try these personal trainer-approved exercises and meal plans instead

    Weight lifting and diet are key for strong abs. "If you're eating wrong, it doesn't matter how many sit-ups you do," trainer Irving Hyppolite said.