Wonchan Lee leaves the Board of Directors of Anoto Group AB

Wonchan Lee has notified the Board of Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto”) that he, due to personal reasons, is leaving his position as member of the Board of Directors of Anoto with immediate effect. Wonchan Lee has been a member of the Board of Anoto since May 2020.



The Nomination Committee will, within its mandate, present a proposal for a new member of the Board of Directors to replace Wonchan Lee for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be announced as soon such a proposal is available.

“Despite a short tenure, Mr. Lee was a thoughtful member of the board. I thank him for his valued service and wish him the best in his future endeavours,“ says Perry Ha, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Anoto.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com



About Anoto Group

