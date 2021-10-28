‘I Wonder How I Can Embarrass This Man This Month’: Fans Call Out Jada Pinkett Smith for Saying This About Marriage to Will, Actress Later Responds

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s marriage to Will Smith is the topic of internet conversation yet again thanks to more oversharing about what goes on with the two behind bedroom doors, this time on the “Red Table Talk” creator’s part.

The “Girls Trip” star disclosed some interesting details about her sexual connection with the “King Richard” star while joined on the Facebook Watch series by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and guest Gwyneth Paltrow, but after the internet hoopla, the actress decided to respond.

TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys Aladdin at El Capitan theatre on May 21, 2019 in Hollywood. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The trio’s topic of the episode was sex and when the subject of accountability in the bedroom was broached, it hit home for “The Nutty Professor” star. The ladies discussed the importance of women clearly communicating their sexual expectations with their significant others, and Smith’s stance on the subject, when partnered with her prior entanglement news, has led many to feel that she’s less than satisfied in her own marriage.

“You also brought something up that I think is supremely, supremely important and that is the idea of accountability,” Smith said to Paltrow at 12:24. “That we have to be able to speak up when things aren’t going well, when things are going well, but that level of accountability that actually bleeds through our entire life.”

“Sometimes for women, for us, that’s a very difficult subject to talk about, accountability,” she added.

“It’s hard,” the “Matrix” series actress went on to explain. “I mean, the thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall!”

Jada feels that she’s since “grown out of it” and knows that the best way to communicate is to be direct and “I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.”

Story continues

“And do you?” asked Paltrow, to which Jada replied, “I really try! It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy and I think around sex because it’s something that we don’t talk about a lot and there’s so much fantasy around it,” she continued, agreeing with Banfield-Norris, who said that in her opinion pornography has been a large cause of unrealistic sexual expectations in relationships.

Fans’ reactions to Jada’s candor about navigating intimacy with Will ranged from embarrassment to entertainment.

“Damn ever since the entanglement she ain’t let up [laughing crying emojis]”

“Why is that our business?”

“Why she be playing with Will like this [laughing crying emoji] [woozy face emoji]”

“Look Jada if you wanna leave him then just say that [face with monacle emoji]”

No one : Jada : ” I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month “

No one :



Jada : " I wonder how I can embarrass this man this month " pic.twitter.com/3UkOtlpjXD — 𝐉𝐢𝐧 𝐊𝐚𝐳𝐚𝐦𝐚.🅴 (@JuniorCartxer) October 27, 2021

Jada eventually responded to the backlash she received online.

“Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines. Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

Following the Smiths’ infamous joint “Red Table Talk” appearance in July 2020 when they addressed Jada’s relationship with singer August Alsina, Will hinted in an interview for GQ last month that he’d also taken advantage of their non-conventional, non-monogamous marital understanding.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Will explained. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”