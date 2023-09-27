Wonder Girls' Yubin urged by netizens to break up with boyfriend after his blowup at Asian Games

[Source]

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin is being urged online to end her relationship with tennis player Kwon Soon Woo after he unleashed a furious outburst during the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Unsportsmanlike behavior: On Sept. 25, Kwon faced off in a tennis match against Thailand's 636th-ranked contender, Samrej Kasidit. When the match ended in a 2-1 victory for Kasidit, Kwon smashed his racket against the court floor in anger. Notably, Kwon also did not offer his hand for the customary post-match handshake.

Relationship under scrutiny: The video of the incident went viral across Asia and ignited a storm of criticism online. Many raised concerns about Kwon's emotional control under the pressure of professional competition. Others went as far as questioning his suitability as a partner and called for Yubin to part ways with the athlete.

“Are they married yet?" a commenter asked. "If not, hurry up and break up.”

"This tells me everything I need to know," commented another. "That type of violent behavior shouldn’t be tolerated."

"If Yubin was my daughter, I’d never let them get married," another chimed in.

Controversial couple: Yubin and Kwon publicly acknowledged their dating status after rumors surfaced in May. Their age gap of nine years previously garnered attention and has become an additional point of interest in the ongoing discussion. As of this writing, Yubin and Kwon have remained tight-lipped about the incident and have yet to release any statement.

