Wonder Woman, indeed. Lynda Carter wows crowd during exhibit launch in Miami Beach

We’ll have what Lynda Carter is having.

Whoa. If that’s what 70 looks like, bring it on.

The actress was in Miami Beach Thursday at the Bass Museum to celebrate National Wonder Woman Day and the 80th anniversary of the iconic DC-comic book character that Carter played in the 1970s TV show.

The Arizona native, who recently bought a $15 million home in Surfside, also attended the premiere of “Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman 1978-79,” a new addition to the museum’s art collection from the Museum of Modern Art in NYC.

Included in the short film is television footage from the classic 1970s show, as well as snippets of Carter in action, namely her iconic spin that transformed her from secretary to superhero.

At an intimate luncheon, Carter — dressed in a white blouse and slacks and red blazer — talked about the significance of her awesome gig back in the day.

“I think that I tried to respect the role, respect that Wonder Woman stands alone and she stands on her own,” she told CBS4. “I had the honor of playing her and we had an experience together.”

On her Instagram, she paid homage to the “extraordinary character who changed my life forever, and to all the people who she inspires to do good in this world.”

Lynda Carter and Silvia Karman Cubiñá at the launch for the Bass’ new exhibit, “Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman 1978-79.”

Though the onetime Miss World USA did not divulge her beauty secrets and we know of no aging portrait tucked away at the Bass, we are aware that Carter has a luxury routine in place. The lunch was given by Aventura-based Babor Skincare, created by biochemist Dr. Michael Babor in 1956. Their phones are likely ringing off the hook after these most recent pics.

(Also: Not for nothing, but she is Wonder Fricking Woman. Bow accordingly.)

Info: The video exhibit “Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman, 1978-79” is at The Bass Museum with no end date. 2100 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; 305-673-7530; www.thebass.org