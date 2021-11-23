‘Wonder Woman’ star Lynda Carter says she cries ‘three times a day’ after losing her husband Robert Altman

For Lynda Carter, it doesn’t get easier.

In February, the "Wonder Woman" icon lost her husband of 37 years, Robert Altman. The video game executive died from complications caused by a medical procedure. He was 73.

On Monday, the actress sat down with Tamron Hall and described how watching Iman talk about her grief gave her hope.

The supermodel’s husband, David Bowie, passed away in 2016 at age 69. The cause of death was cancer.

‘WONDER WOMAN’ STAR LYNDA CARTER SPEAKS OUT ON HUSBAND ROBERT A. ALTMAN'S DEATH: 'HE IS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE'

Carter admitted to the TV host that she cries three times a day following her husband’s unexpected death.

"I cry probably three times a day, in the morning and various times when I think of him," said the 70-year-old. "Iman gives me hope that all these memories… will be ones that don’t cause me to cry."

"I feel that I need to pick myself off and dust myself off and put one foot in front of the other and be as courageous as I can be even when I don’t feel like it to get past grief," Carter noted.

The star said that those memories of her beloved husband keep her going.

"I'd often said of my husband while he was alive, that if you were a friend of Robert Altman's you were one of the luckiest people in the world," she said. "He was just one of those kinds of guys and he got to be my husband. And so it was shocking when we lost him. It was unexpected."

The couple originally tied the knot in 1984. MOLLY RILEY/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm surprised I'm not in tears," Carter continued. "Because every time I talk about him, it brings up tears but after hearing Iman, somehow hearing her gave me a little bit of courage... that she has moved to the place that I am not there yet, but that gives me hope for finding out who I am without him because there is no witness to my life without him."

At the time of Altman’s death, Carter spoke out on social media about their decades-long marriage.

"Robert is the love of my life and he always will be," the actress shared. "Our 37 years of marriage were an extraordinary gift. We shared the passion I hope everyone is lucky enough to experience in their lifetime. We protected each other and were each other’s champions always."

Robert Altman with his then-girlfriend, actress Lynda Carter. The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

"We have always been grateful for the two beautiful lives we created together: our children, Jessica and James," Carter continued. "They are the lights of my life, and were the greatest joy of Robert’s. I see so much of Robert in them, and I know he lives on through them.

"To all the fans who have shared their condolences: Jessica, James, and I want to say thank you. We especially love hearing about the times you met Robert at concerts or through his work in the gaming world. He loved meeting you and hearing your stories."

Carter also wrote a heartbreaking message for Altman.

"To Robert: You are the most honorable person that I have ever had the privilege to know," she said. "And I got to be your wife and the mother of your children. Thank you for giving me all the love in my life."