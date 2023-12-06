'A wonderful experience': Temperance dad, daughter decorate White House

TEMPERANCE — A Temperance father and daughter got a second chance to decorate a famous house.

Mark Smith and Danielle Sims were among 300 volunteers who decorated the White House for Christmas this year. They were chosen among 3,000 applicants. The pair also were selected for the program in 2020.

Mark Smith and his daughter, Danielle Sims, both of Temperance, helped decorate the White House for Christmas this year. The pair also helped in 2020.

“They read each application and they do a background check as well,” Smith said.

Sims and Smith aren’t professional decorators. They’ve just always loved decorating their homes; their church, Temperance's Morocco United Brethren Church; and other sites.

“This year we did two small areas at the Wildwood Manor House (in Toledo),” Smith said.

Smith and Sims first learned about the White House decorating opportunity from a TV news show in 2020. They applied, never expecting to be selected. They definitely didn't plan to return a second time.

"We discovered you may apply each year. Being selected does not mean you will never again be selected,” Smith said. “We did see a couple people from 2020."

Smith and Sims, both Ida High School graduates, spent Nov. 23-28 in Washington, D.C.

“We went Thanksgiving evening, staying with other volunteers at the Hotel Washington. Decorating started at 7 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday," Smith said.

This year, they mainly worked in the State Dining Room, where they helped with two large Christmas trees and the mantel. Volunteers use decorations that are stored at the White House.

Mark Smith and Danielle Sims are shown in front of the mantel they decorated in the White House's State Dining Room.

"This room also has the White House gingerbread house, a replica of the White House. When it is brought up to this room, the decorators line the hallway to applaud the White House’s bakers," Smith said.

The White House bakers created this gingerbread house for the White House.

This year’s decorating theme was “Magic Wonder and Joy,” celebrating the 200th anniversary of the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

"It was celebrating Christmas through children," Smith said. "We helped in the entry hallway where the mailbox overflows with letters to Santa and the president. Since we helped with the letter writing, we got to use my grandchildren's names — Gabe, Carson, Declan, Emma and Reese. They have a letter included with others on the arch in the White House."

The decorated State Dining Room at the White House is shown. "This is where we mainly worked," Smith said.

Smith and Sims got to meet First Lady Jill Biden during their stay at the nation's Capitol.

“Dr. Biden did give a reception on Monday for all volunteers. They had a military band performing Christmas music, and cookies and champagne were served. She gave a nice speech, and she shook hands and thanked us," Smith said.

Tours of the decorated White House began this week.

Mark Smith and Danielle Sims are shown inside the White House.

Smith said the process was easier this year, without a pandemic.

"People were able to converse easily among each other without masks," Smith said. "There were a few more volunteers then before since more could gather together."

White House volunteer decorates pay their own travel and hotel expenses.

"The White House helps you obtain your lodging while you cover all costs. They do feed you a breakfast and lunch each day," Smith said.

The pair plans to apply again. The application period opens in August.

"It’s such a wonderful experience working with other volunteers decorating the White House or, as it’s called, the people's house. I made friends with people others from all over the United States," Smith said. "It's such a transformation watching the decorating take place. The final product is beautiful."

