'Wonderful' GP dies from same disease she treated

A Derbyshire family doctor who enabled thousands with terminal illnesses to die at home has died from a rare form of motor neurone disease (MND).

Even after losing her speech, Dr Louise Jordan continued to campaign to raise awareness and funding for the Rob Burrow MND treatment centre appeal.

She had described MND as "the worst illness to have" after treating many patients with the same condition.

Dr Jordan, who has been described as a "wonderful mentor", died at home, aged 62, on Saturday.

The primary care team at Baslow Health Centre featured in BBC documentary series

She starred in four episodes of the BBC documentary series "The Real Peak Practice".

The programmes followed the primary care team at Baslow Health Centre in Bakewell, as they supported one of England's oldest patient populations.

At first, Dr Jordan put her slurred speech down to a heavy workload during the coronavirus pandemic.

But in 2021, a neurologist gave her the news she dreaded.

She was diagnosed with primary lateral sclerosis, a rare form of MND.

After 25 years as a family doctor, she retired from general practice in May 2022.

"Speaking, consulting, reflecting, explaining and nattering were my life's work," she later wrote.

"My career has prioritised end-of-life care.

"As a GP, I have been absolutely committed to my patients and have been on many journeys with those with MND.

"I am now on the other side of the coin."

In 2001, that commitment to patients who were terminally ill led Dr Jordan to help set up a new charity - Helen's Trust.

It was named after 44-year-old Helen Lyon, the breast cancer patient Dr Jordan had supported to die at home surrounded by her family.

Over the years, the charity helped thousands of patients across the county to stay out of hospital as they neared the end of their lives.

Helen's Trust merged with Blythe House Hospice care during the pandemic in 2020.

Former community matron and charity trustee Ruth Brown, who worked with Dr Jordan over three decades, has described her as "a true friend" and "a wonderful colleague".

"She went the extra mile, she gave people her number when they were at the end of their life," she said.

"She was a wonderful mentor. She'll be remembered for many things.

"But particularly for that light, that shining light that she's always been for everybody. We all feel this immense loss. "

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.